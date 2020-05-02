Follow Us:
Saturday, May 02, 2020
Social media floods with memes after lockdown is extended again

The announcement about the extension of the lockdown left social media users in a tizzy as many have been stuck at home for over a month.

Published: May 2, 2020
lockdown extension, lockdown third phase, lockdown may 17, lockdown memes, lockdown jokes, india news, indian express, People had bittersweet feeling about the lockdown tension.

Some may have been hoping for the lockdown to end on May 3, but the government announced Friday it will be extended by another two weeks till May 17 to slow the spread of Covid-19. There have been considerable relaxations, but plenty of restrictions will remain in force and on social media people reacted with dismay.

While understanding that the extension of the lockdown may be a necessity to control the spread of the virus, people still came up with jokes and memes about the third phase of lockdown.

According to the revised guidelines, green zones are those which have not reported any fresh case in the last 21 days, down from the 28 days earlier.

Red zones are defined “by taking into account the total number of active COVID-19 cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.” The most restrictions are for people living in the red zones, where barring containment areas, private offices can function with 33 per cent strength, and standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open.

Besides, a “limited” number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. These include travel by air, rail, Metro and inter-state movement by road; opening of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/places of worship for public.

