Social media floods with memes after lockdown is extended again

Some may have been hoping for the lockdown to end on May 3, but the government announced Friday it will be extended by another two weeks till May 17 to slow the spread of Covid-19. There have been considerable relaxations, but plenty of restrictions will remain in force and on social media people reacted with dismay.
While understanding that the extension of the lockdown may be a necessity to control the spread of the virus, people still came up with jokes and memes about the third phase of lockdown.
#lockdownindia #lockdown3 to us:- pic.twitter.com/sIKISLUH2F
— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) May 2, 2020
She -Tumhe lockdown 3 se farq parta hay
He – Nahi yr apni safety ke liye hay
*Meanwhile me from inside #Lockdown3
👇 pic.twitter.com/sDEVGMRy5U
— 😸Polly😸 (@polly_shishu) May 2, 2020
#Lockdown3 to Red, Orange and Green zones:- pic.twitter.com/O3JCwb8YYS
— Surendra (@Arrre_bhai) May 2, 2020
After News Coming out #Lockdown3
Married Men’s Life Be Like 😜👇#Itsforfun pic.twitter.com/DflgdbsyTI
— Punnu (@Gujju_Chhoro) May 2, 2020
Reactions after #Lockdownextention#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/cRnaUZ07RT
— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) May 1, 2020
#LockdownExtended
Everyone to Lockdown: pic.twitter.com/XDXHvY8n27
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 1, 2020
1. People during lockdown 1.0
2. People during lockdown 2.0
3. People during lockdown 3.0#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/qcgTfksOkM
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 1, 2020
#lockdown3 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/ZTFhSzALaC
— RBS Gill (@irbsgill) May 1, 2020
Lockdown Extended By Two Weeks.
What After 17.05.2020?
No One Can Say Anything.
Lord Help All. #Lockdownextention#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/fzybDBLE0j
— Raaz Dheeraj Sharma✍️❤️ (@withraaz) May 1, 2020
Lockdown : #Lockdownextention #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/HqeP4brsC6
— Half girlfriend 🥺 (@Choco_ruffle) May 1, 2020
Me Right Now:#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/tzecQOdqp6
— Mahii 🇮🇳 (@__mahii______) May 1, 2020
When modiji didn’t address the nation to extend the lockdown!#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/3US8BVNY72
— Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) May 1, 2020
After completing 40 days in quarantine #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/c6JiLG6KyN
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 1, 2020
*In 2050*
Kid :- i’m so happy..aaj holiday hai 😍
Me :-#Lockdownextention #AkshayKumar #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/GCZUmf6EjF
— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) May 1, 2020
#Lockdownextention govt announces various zones.
Sabhi green zone walle pic.twitter.com/Ulfdm5QMio
— Shantibhang (@shantibhang) May 1, 2020
Me in lockdown#Lockdownextention#Lockdown3#lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/R2CFggRJzQ
— ram pyasi (@RamPyasi) May 1, 2020
#lockdown#Lockdownextention
Lockdown Has Been Extended Till 17 May
Outer Me Inner Me pic.twitter.com/3zojGqi2EZ
— वि-भुषण (@GameChangerAsur) May 1, 2020
2 minute silence for all those who thinks lockdown will end on 17th may pic.twitter.com/6ULJ8BvFg8#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention
— Ashu (@akki_army) May 1, 2020
Lockdown extended for 2 more weeks#Lockdownextention
Me to Modiji: pic.twitter.com/0MbFqrJOAa
— LagePade (@Lagepade21) May 1, 2020
Me going out in Lockdown.#Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended #Lockdownextention #ModiBestPmEver #रेड_जोन #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/GCHh1SyonY
— Nikhil Ashunita Singh (@ashunita_nikhil) May 1, 2020
#Lockdown3#Lockdownextention
Lockdown extended
Public – 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Modi ji – pic.twitter.com/XSTQcKGgk5
— ~Roshni~ (@Pehle_se_Gyaani) May 1, 2020
Lockdown extended for 2 weeks #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/0HJIWBTdPS
— Shums Tabrez SHAIKH (@shaikh_shums) May 1, 2020
According to the revised guidelines, green zones are those which have not reported any fresh case in the last 21 days, down from the 28 days earlier.
Red zones are defined “by taking into account the total number of active COVID-19 cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.” The most restrictions are for people living in the red zones, where barring containment areas, private offices can function with 33 per cent strength, and standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open.
Besides, a “limited” number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. These include travel by air, rail, Metro and inter-state movement by road; opening of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/places of worship for public.
