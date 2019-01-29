Article faces flak from Indians after calling pranayama ‘cardiac coherence breathing’

Toggle Menu
While some claimed it was "cultural appropriation", others slammed the journal saying that the technique has existed in India long before the West discovered it.

However, to be fair, the article does mention Pranayama and how Chinese and Hindus viewed respiration as one the vital principle in life and explored its manifestations.

A recent article in Scientific American titled ‘Proper Breathing Brings Better Health’ is going viral in India, but not because of what it says. In its tweet sharing the article, the journal wrote, “Cardiac coherence breathing exercises can stabilize the heartbeat and have a powerful ability to dampen anxiety” with a photo showing what Indians know better as the yoga technique ‘pranayama’. The tweet drew flak with many Indians raging about how the practice is just an age-old ancient yoga routine.

The article focussed on various breathing techniques and how they are “effective against anxiety and insomnia”. It also talked about how it influences “both physiological factors (by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system) and psychological factors (by diverting attention from thoughts).” The article does mention pranayama and how Chinese and Hindus view respiration as a vital principle in life.

Referring to pranayama, the article says: “Pranayama (“breath retention”) yoga was the first doctrine to build a theory around respiratory control, holding that controlled breathing was a way to increase longevity.”

However, that didn’t stop the criticism of the usage of a western term to define something originated in India. While some claimed it was “cultural appropriation”, others slammed the journal for its ignorance.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor. also shared the tweet and wrote, “Detailed description of the benefits of the 2500-year-old Indian technique of pranayama, dressed up in 21st c. scientific language as “cardiac coherence breathing”! It’s taking the West a few millennia to learn what our ancients taught us millennia ago, but hey, you’re welcome…”

Here are some of the tweets criticising the description of the breathing technique:

 

