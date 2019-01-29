Article faces flak from Indians after calling pranayama ‘cardiac coherence breathing’

A recent article in Scientific American titled ‘Proper Breathing Brings Better Health’ is going viral in India, but not because of what it says. In its tweet sharing the article, the journal wrote, “Cardiac coherence breathing exercises can stabilize the heartbeat and have a powerful ability to dampen anxiety” with a photo showing what Indians know better as the yoga technique ‘pranayama’. The tweet drew flak with many Indians raging about how the practice is just an age-old ancient yoga routine.

The article focussed on various breathing techniques and how they are “effective against anxiety and insomnia”. It also talked about how it influences “both physiological factors (by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system) and psychological factors (by diverting attention from thoughts).” The article does mention pranayama and how Chinese and Hindus view respiration as a vital principle in life.

Referring to pranayama, the article says: “Pranayama (“breath retention”) yoga was the first doctrine to build a theory around respiratory control, holding that controlled breathing was a way to increase longevity.”

Cardiac coherence breathing exercises can stabilize the heartbeat and have a powerful ability to dampen anxiety. https://t.co/jHA8djKOsB pic.twitter.com/Ve7hM0myoW — Scientific American (@sciam) January 27, 2019

However, that didn’t stop the criticism of the usage of a western term to define something originated in India. While some claimed it was “cultural appropriation”, others slammed the journal for its ignorance.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor. also shared the tweet and wrote, “Detailed description of the benefits of the 2500-year-old Indian technique of pranayama, dressed up in 21st c. scientific language as “cardiac coherence breathing”! It’s taking the West a few millennia to learn what our ancients taught us millennia ago, but hey, you’re welcome…”

Here are some of the tweets criticising the description of the breathing technique:

Detailed description of the benefits of the 2500-year-old Indian technique of pranayama, dressed up in 21st c. scientific language as “cardiac coherence breathing”! It’s taking the West a few millennia to learn what our ancients taught us millennia ago, but hey, you’re welcome… https://t.co/LLltRZ3pP5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 29, 2019

👍Yes, Nadi Shodhana Pranayam. Pic needs correction – tips of index & middle finger should lightly touch eye brow center (which activates pituitary & hypothalamus) &a light touch at base of nostrils should change breath flow. Hand position & pressure as shown in pic is harmful! https://t.co/H3wMDnhM6R — Dinesh Ghodke (@DineshGhodke) January 29, 2019

1. Steal knowledge from ancient Indian cultures

2. Rename it

3. Claim it as your invention

4.Attack native traditions as “superstition.” History of the West. https://t.co/x948mvUvbi — Jetaram Siyol (@siyol) January 29, 2019

Another case of Turmeric Latte. Pranayama of Yoga called as “Cardiac Coherence Breathing”. Next thing we know, it will be patented and sold back to us terming it as superior way of living. Just saying it existed in ancient cultures is not enough. https://t.co/d7K2DKj6kK — Renuka Govind (@Renzz2010) January 29, 2019

First appropriate from us, destroy the roots, digest what u got and present it to us as smthng new! @RajivMessage ji’s BI is being proven true everyday https://t.co/olpbwCmjfC — Syamkrishnan Kamath (@syamukamath) January 29, 2019

Couch in the centuries old yogic wisdom in a neatly anglic language and see the liberals world over lap it up as if it’s newly discovered scientific phenomenon https://t.co/sJByWmGlp0 — Jinit Jain (@jinitjain08) January 29, 2019

What a fancy name..!! This is Yoga and how it will comeback to India as USA invention @yogrishiramdev may be they are looking to protect yoga under patent lol https://t.co/EeoqYTn5Iy — kailash jain (@jainkailash70) January 29, 2019

This is so-called western, foreign or English marketing/medicine. They take our age-old practises and give rubbish new name, rip all our assets off thru until they complete milking. Classic example is salt+charcoal that we used for brushing. Idiots. https://t.co/f6psVXOf4u — Lingy (@Lingeshan) January 29, 2019

This is your problem, you steal from others and claim as your own denying the rightful owners and rename it in fancy English https://t.co/4DNXLegsHe — S Āshish (@ThinkZingThing) January 29, 2019