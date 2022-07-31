It’s a bird, a heart, a butterfly: Netizens watch in awe as man makes appam in various shapes

Updated: July 31, 2022 12:20:24 pm
When it comes to breakfast, Appam is among the top favourites for south Indians. In fact, hardly anyone would turn away the soft, fluffy ‘pancake’ made using a fermented batter that consists of rice flour and coconut milk, and which pairs equally well with vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian curries.
Now a chef has gone viral for his skills in making the appam in various shapes, winning praise even from business tycoon Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises. In a matter of seconds, the chef is seen swirling the pan around in quick movements to produce appams in various shapes, like that of a butterfly, flower, heart and even a pigeon!
Watch the video here:
When a simple Appam takes an art form pic.twitter.com/LadLRgvuAa
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 30, 2022
As the video begins, one gets to see the different shapes in which he has managed to make the appams. Then, for those who want a closer look at how he conjures up the unusual shapes, the camera zooms in to show him adding the batter to the pan before gently coaxing various forms out of it.
Appam is a staple dish in Kerala and some regions of Tamil Nadu. For the uninitiated, the traditional pan used to make appams is a concave surface, unlike the flat tawas that are used to make dosas or rotis. The unique design allows the batter to flow down to the centre of the pan, making appams thicker in the middle than on the edges. It also means that it is harder to experiment on the curved surface.
This, however, hardly seems to deter our chef who churns out the shapes in quick succession before moving on to the next pan. The clip has garnered more than 21,800 views on Twitter so far and netizens have been amazed at the man’s skills with the batter and pan.
A user commented, “Wow…and the beauty is he doesn’t use any gadgets to make the different forms! Thanks, Sir, for sharing!”
Another user wrote, “This is simply superb . He is so perfectly skilled . Half of the time I break the simple dosa that I make.”
Sir, it’s Creativity and passion of the Chef.. to have wow customer experience👌👏😊🙏
— RamaneswarRao Rongala (@sabita_rao2001) July 31, 2022
Last week only made Appams and 3-4 got ruined because of over flame and pouring more batter.
I loved the way chef has made perfect Appams with right consistency
— Pamela (@Pamela55367219) July 30, 2022
This is simply superb 👌. He is so perfectly skilled 👏👏👏. Half of the time I break the simple dosa that I make 🙈
— Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) July 30, 2022
Err I was wondering how to eat such brilliant shapes n break d ❤️
— Nelam (@Nelam16071302) July 31, 2022
The chef of this appam must be a Nift student earlier and later he must have done his hotel management as a chef and the result is mixture of food and design on the table in the form of this appam . 👏👏👏👏 Good work. https://t.co/5IxxCClfaM
— Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) July 30, 2022
Connemara Hotel cooks are literally good artists.
Convey our Congrats to them.
Our next visit to Chennai wl be hosted by your prestigious property. https://t.co/A6hsGd72Zs
— SRIRAM CHEKURI (@teamauditors11) July 30, 2022
Videos showcasing unusual culinary skills often go viral on social media platforms with netizens showing keen interest in such clips. In April this year, a man left internet users amazed by the way in which he served dosas to customers. In the viral video, he was seen rapidly sliding the dosa to another man after cooking it.
