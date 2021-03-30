Watch: ITBP troops celebrate Holi at 17,000 feet altitude in Ladakh

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 90, 0000 views.

A video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrating Holi at an altitude of 17, 000 feet in Ladakh’s Galwan went viral on social media.

The video shared on the ITBP’s official Twitter handle showed the troops in a festive mood and dancing to “Gajban Pani le Chali”, an upbeat Haryanvi song.

“17,000 feet Ladakh #Holi how’s the josh boys… Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

17,000 feet Ladakh#Holi How’s the josh boys… Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021 pic.twitter.com/JvRnvsI6PY — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 29, 2021

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 90, 0000 views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Happy Holi to you Jawans. Salute for keeping us safe. — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@ajaykrsharma038) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi and all joy to our saviours — Patanjali Associates (@PatanjaliAsso) March 30, 2021

Happy holi

Jai hind ❤️🙏🇮🇳 — Govind pandey (@gp5544) March 29, 2021

Superheroes Salute 🙏🏻

Jai Hind

Happy Holi — GAME CHANGER_ K. K. (@DROP_OF_WONDER) March 29, 2021

Wish u happy holi my brother . bharat k vir sapoot

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Swami Prakashanand Maharaj (@SwamiPrakashan7) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi Lionhearts… — sourya gooptu (@sunnygooptu) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi!!

Jai Hind🇮🇳 — अभि शर्मा🇮🇳 (@Abhi_sharma009) March 29, 2021

A very happy Holi to you all. Bhagwan Ji bless you all a long and healthy life. — Amit Kulshrestha (@amit_bitu) March 29, 2021