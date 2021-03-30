scorecardresearch
Watch: ITBP troops celebrate Holi at 17,000 feet altitude in Ladakh

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2021 10:55:33 am
A video of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrating Holi at an altitude of 17, 000 feet in Ladakh’s Galwan went viral on social media.

The video shared on the ITBP’s official Twitter handle showed the troops in a festive mood and dancing to “Gajban Pani le Chali”, an upbeat Haryanvi song.

“17,000 feet Ladakh #Holi how’s the josh boys… Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 90, 0000 views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

