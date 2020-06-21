scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 21, 2020
COVID19

‘Salute’: Netizens react after pictures of ITBP personnel doing yoga at 18,800 feet go viral

Several pictures showed the officials performing pranayama and Surya namaskar at the backdrop of snow-covered mountain slopes at near Khardung La, Ladakh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2020 7:40:17 pm
ITBP officials yoga, Yoga day, International yoga day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, ITBP personnel, ITBP personnel yoga, ITBP doing yoga, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, ITBP personnel, Yoga day 2020, International yoga day 2020, Trending news, Indian Express news Several pictures of the officials in different yoga postures went viral on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ ITBP)

As part of the 6th International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed along the India-China border performed yoga braving all odds at an altitude of 18,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures. Several pictures of the ITBP personnel in different yoga postures have gone viral on the internet.

The picture showed the officials performing pranayama and surya namaskar at the backdrop of snow-covered mountain slopes at near Khardung La, Ladakh.

Visuals also came in from across the country, showing security forces taking part in yoga events. Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur saw ITBP personnel performing yoga. Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performed yoga in Rangreth, Srinagar.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the pictures lauded the soldiers for their discipline. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Amid the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga was marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement