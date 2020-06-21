‘Salute’: Netizens react after pictures of ITBP personnel doing yoga at 18,800 feet go viral

Several pictures of the officials in different yoga postures went viral on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ ITBP) Several pictures of the officials in different yoga postures went viral on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ ITBP)

As part of the 6th International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed along the India-China border performed yoga braving all odds at an altitude of 18,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures. Several pictures of the ITBP personnel in different yoga postures have gone viral on the internet.

The picture showed the officials performing pranayama and surya namaskar at the backdrop of snow-covered mountain slopes at near Khardung La, Ladakh.

Visuals also came in from across the country, showing security forces taking part in yoga events. Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur saw ITBP personnel performing yoga. Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performed yoga in Rangreth, Srinagar.

Many who came across the pictures lauded the soldiers for their discipline. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Big Salutes.. You are the pride of our Nation… — Vijayan Wilson (@VijayanWilson) June 21, 2020

This is strength of our army. — Ritik Kumar (@RitikKu53454865) June 21, 2020

Salutes🙏

Jai Hind — Reshma 🇮🇳 J (@Beconsciousresh) June 21, 2020

Happy yoga day to all security personnels. — Ram Naresh (@kumarRam421) June 21, 2020

Our protectors our proud soldiers we love you we respect you ,Jai Hind🙏 — Praveen (@Praveen31855816) June 21, 2020

Amazing — Anu Rajput🇮🇳 (@anuradhatanwar1) June 21, 2020

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — kiran padole (@kiran_padole) June 21, 2020

Amid the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga was marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

