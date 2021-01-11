ITBP personnel rescue man after he got stuck on cliff in Sikkim

ITBP personnel were called to rescue the individual after he got stuck on the steep cliff.

Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were called in to rescue a man after he ended up stranded on a cliff in Sikkim.

The rescue operation took hours but was completed successfully with the person suffering only minor injuries.

Pictures of the rescue were shared on Twitter by the official ITBP handle.

“Rescue of a person from the middle of a cliff by 48th Battalion ITBP near Lachung, Sikkim yesterday. ITBP mountaineers after hours of efforts rescued the person who had sustained minor injuries while stranded at the cliff. He was also administered the first aid by #Himveers,” the post said.

“A rescue team from the 48th Battalion of ITBP mountaineers rescued a person identified as Ujwal Rai with the help of locals after hours of hardship. The person was nervous, scared and shivering. He had sustained minor injuries and first aid was provided to him,” an ITBP official told ANI.

According to the official, the man had gone to repair a water pipeline behind the General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung. However, he got stuck on the cliff and needed to be rescued.

