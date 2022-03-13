ITBP personnel play kabaddi in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing kabbadi in the snow-covered Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh has surfaced online.

In the 38-second clip shot in the backdrop of the snow-clad mountainous region, one of the personnel is seen heading to the other team’s side of the court. He manages to defend himself but towards the end gets knocked down by a member of the opposing team. The video also includes a glimpse of another game of kabbadi. One of the soldiers playfully runs in the middle of the opposition team’s court but is caught.

Watch the video:

The clip shared on Sunday has garnered more than 2,000 views so far. “Full of josh, Playing in snow…#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh,” reads the caption of the tweet.

Netizens showered love for the post. The official handle for Fit India Movement retweeted the clip with the caption, “How’s the Josh? High, Sir! Watch the ITBP Border Police having fun, playing Kabaddi in the chilling snow. That should give you enough motivation to get out the bed. C’mon India, Fit raho Hit raho like our ITBP Police.”

How's the Josh? High, Sir!😃 Watch the ITBP Border Police having fun, playing Kabaddi in the chilling snow.❄️ That should give you enough motivation to get out the bed. C'mon India, Fit raho Hit raho like our ITBP Police. 💪#NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #AmritMahotsav https://t.co/pwsScIuo02 — Fit India Movement (@FitIndiaOff) March 13, 2022

Recently, ITBP organised ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh in which more than 100 climbers participated. The video of the event left netizens thrilled.

Before that, the border force won praise online after a video showing them patrolling in a knee-deep snowbound area at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand surfaced online. Connected with a rope, the ITBP personnel were seen following each other and relying on walking sticks to move ahead.