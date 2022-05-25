Watch: ITBP personnel play ‘Drop the handkerchief’ after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

A group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ventured out to play the ‘Drop the handkerchief’ game during fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The defence force’s playful nature has won hearts online.

The clip shared from the ITBP Twitter account shows a soldier doing rounds around friends sitting in a circle. He is seen dropping a handkerchief behind one of them, prompting the soldier to stand and run. The game continues and soldiers are seen running around the circle with the hope of securing a vacant seat left by one of them.

Watch the video here:

“Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends…Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays ‘Drop the handkerchief’ in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area,”read the caption of the clip.

The clip shared on Tuesday has garnered more than 4,000 views so far. Some users were left nostalgic after watching the clip. “I tried playing this as a kid but I was always too spaced out, usually focusing intensely on a nearby stone,” commented a user.

Humne khub khela hai is khel ko..Nostalgic.. — JR VERMA (@JSR_4953) May 24, 2022

I tried playing this as a kid but I was always too spaced out, usually fousing intensely on a nearby stone 😂 https://t.co/ByVPQou8Mm — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) May 24, 2022

This is not the first time ITBP has shared glimpses of their fun activities. A clip showing ITBP personnel playing Kabbadi was shared from the official Twitter handle in March, this year. The video captured in the Himalayas showed a soldier entering the opposing team and eventually getting knocked down by the other team members.