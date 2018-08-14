ITBP personnel carry pregnant Chhattisgarh woman on stretcher to hospital, earn praise online

The woman, who was going through labour, was taken to a hospital five km away from her village. (Source: ITBP_official/Twitter) The woman, who was going through labour, was taken to a hospital five km away from her village. (Source: ITBP_official/Twitter)

Personnel from 41 Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher to a hospital that was around five km away from her village in Chhattisgarh. The woman has been identified as Sahdai of Hadeli village in Kondagaon district of the state.

Along with the video, the official ITBP account tweeted, “Another humanitarian effort by ITBP. A pregnant woman Smt Sahdai of Hadeli village with labour pain evacuated on stretcher by 41 Battalion in Distt Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. Hadeli and Ranapal COBs jointly carried the lady on stretcher for 5 KMs to take her to PHC Mardapal.”

Another humanitarian effort by ITBP. A pregnant women Smt Sahdai of Hadeli village with labour pain evacuated on strecher by 41 Battalion in Distt Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. Hadeli and Ranapal COBs jointly carried the lady on stretcher for 5 KMs to take her to PHC Mardapal pic.twitter.com/uSaRCIYrA1 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 12, 2018

The video, which has gone viral, created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the men for their dedication. However, some also felt that because the army can not always be present, there is a need to build better infrastructure. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Eel done Him Veers

You r winning hearts of those who really need care & support in those remote areas.

Providing sense of security through such civic work. https://t.co/WWhQsR1bba — Bhola Nath IG BSF (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) August 13, 2018

While their efforts are applauded, sadly the army cant be everywhere for such rescue…

We have to build up our infrastructure much stronger.. https://t.co/M9AZuwo3xz — Punam (@PUNAMDG) August 12, 2018

The REAL heroes. May the force be with you. Now. And forever. Always. Jai Hind!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🏼 https://t.co/wDy36KsbEE — Anti-stupid (@AbhimanyuKohli) August 12, 2018

Proudly Salute 👏👏👏💝💝 https://t.co/OgL6LffUCC — Dushmanta ku Dalai (@ku_dushmanta) August 12, 2018

You fill us with pride and honour! 👌👌 https://t.co/gVjKSCFJfX — Anurag Srivastava (@ansrvs) August 12, 2018

