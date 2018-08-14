Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

ITBP personnel carry pregnant Chhattisgarh woman on stretcher to hospital, earn praise online

The video, which has gone viral, created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the men for their dedication. However, some also felt that because the army can not always be present, there is a need to build better infrastructure.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 4:23:15 pm
ITBP, ITBP Twitter, ITBP jawans carrying woman, pregnant woman ITBP video, ITBOP viral video, The woman, who was going through labour, was taken to a hospital five km away from her village. (Source: ITBP_official/Twitter)
Personnel from 41 Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recently carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher to a hospital that was around five km away from her village in Chhattisgarh. The woman has been identified as Sahdai of Hadeli village in Kondagaon district of the state.

Along with the video, the official ITBP account tweeted, “Another humanitarian effort by ITBP. A pregnant woman Smt Sahdai of Hadeli village with labour pain evacuated on stretcher by 41 Battalion in Distt Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. Hadeli and Ranapal COBs jointly carried the lady on stretcher for 5 KMs to take her to PHC Mardapal.”

The video, which has gone viral, created quite a buzz on social media with many praising the men for their dedication. However, some also felt that because the army can not always be present, there is a need to build better infrastructure. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

