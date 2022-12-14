ITBP personnel carry Delhi trekker on a stretcher for 5 km in Uttarakhand’s Auli. Watch video

With the onset of winter, Uttarakhand’s Auli, a top skiing destination, is witnessing a surge of tourists and adventure enthusiasts. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has shared a video of how it had to lend assistance to a trekker from Delhi who suffered a leg fracture on his way up a hill.

The video shows the trekker being carried on a stretcher down the hill. Manoeuvring the rough terrain, the ITBP personnel are seen cautiously carrying the youngster and one of them is heard consoling the trekker saying an ambulance is waiting downhill.

The ITBP, in their tweet, said that the trekker was carried on a stretcher for 5 km from Gorson Bugyal at 11,500 feet to Field Hospital in Joshimath. “A trekker from Delhi was rescued by M & SI, ITBP, Auli from Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) to Field Hospital, Joshimath. #Himveers carried the trekker on a stretcher for 5 kilometres. The trekker was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking with a group,” the ITBP said in a tweet, along with photographs of the rescue operation.

A trekker from Delhi was rescued by M & SI, ITBP, Auli from Gorson Bugyal (11,500 ft) to Field Hospital, Joshimath. #Himveers carried the trekker on a stretcher for 5 kilometres. The trekker was reported to have suffered a leg fracture while trekking with a group. pic.twitter.com/ClyZ6i5bkf — ITBP (@ITBP_official) December 11, 2022

Since being shared on Instagram on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 27,000 views. The ITBP personnel earned plaudits for the rescue operation. A user commented, “Our superheroes.” Another user wrote, “Well done.” A third user commented, “Great work done @vinod da.”

In January last year, a man stranded on a cliff in Sikkim was rescued by the ITBP. After hours of strenuous efforts, the person was saved with minor injuries. An official told news agency ANI that the man had gone to repair a water pipeline behind the General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung.