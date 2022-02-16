‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’: ITBP pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a melodious cover

Ever since the news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise was announced Wednesday, tributes have been pouring in from across the country. In the memory of the legendary Bollywood musician, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also shared a cover of one of Lahiri’s famous songs.

In the cover video, Constable Sovan Banerjee of the ITBP sings Dil Mein Ho Tum, a track composed by Lahiri for Satyamev Jayate, a 1987 Bollywood action film that starred Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Seshadri.

What makes this cover even more remarkable is that in the middle of the song, Banerjee seamlessly switches from Hindi to Bengali and sings its Bengali version. The Bengali rendition of the song is called Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar and it was used in a super-hit movie titled Amar Sangi.

The tribute video captioned as “दिल में हो तुम…Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri. #BappiLahiri #Himveers” is getting much appreciation from the netizens.

The 69-year-old acclaimed singer and composer succumbed to Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection on Wednesday, February 15, 2022. Lahiri, who was known for his flamboyant style and affinity for gold, is credited with popularising “disco music” in India.

Before this, ITBP has created an audience for itself on social media, thanks to the many musical talents within its ranks. Earlier on the occasion of Republic Day, the border patrol force released several patriotic songs sung by its officers and other personnel.