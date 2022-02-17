‘When the going gets tough…’: ITBP patrol party walks through knee-deep snow in Uttarakhand, watch

Guarding the borders and withstanding extreme weather conditions are integral parts of defence personnel’s professional lives. Giving a glimpse of Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s indomitable spirit, a video shows them patrolling in knee-deep snowbound area at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand.

In the video, the ITBP personnel are seen following each other as they are connected with a rope. As they struggle to walk through the knee-deep snow, they are seen relying on walking sticks to move on. While the camera zooms in, they are seen pushing their leg down into the snow and climbing up for the next step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITBP (@itbp_official)

ITBP shared the clip on their social media accounts. They quoted two lines from the ‘Himadri Tung Shring Se’, a poem written by Jai Shankar Prasad and penned their motto, Valour – Determination – Devotion to Duty. “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going #Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas,” reads the caption. The border force often refers to the poem, invoking the spirit of duty and devotion.

Netizens lauded ITBP personnel for their strenuous efforts. “Salute to our brave Heros….,” commented a user on Instagram. The clip has amassed more than 6,000 views so far.

See reactions on Twitter:

Hats off to Indian army — B (@shivkumar82015) February 17, 2022

What endeavours! What determination! Salute to the jawans 🇮🇳 https://t.co/T588NehNgX — Dr.Smeeta (@MerakiMeeta) February 17, 2022

#Brave: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel patrolling in a snow bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas… pic.twitter.com/QpHPC0FNpa — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) February 17, 2022

Armed Forces have been earning respect online after videos highlighting the impossible odds they face on daily basis while working at high-altitude areas during peak winters were shared on the internet. Earlier, a clip shared by PRO Udhampur showed a soldier standing in knee-deep snow, with unwavering zeal.