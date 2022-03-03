scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
ITBP organises ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh. Watch video

More than 100 climbers participated in the competition organised jointly by North-West Frontier, ITBP, Leh, and Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 7:09:36 pm
ice wall climbing, ice wall, Leh, Ladakh, ITBP ice wall climbing, ITBP ice wall climbing competition, indian expressNW Frontier ITBP won the overall championship.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have shown time and again that they not only uphold their duties but also have fun while guarding the country’s borders withstanding extreme weather conditions.

This time around, ITBP has wowed netizens through its ice wall climbing competition amid gripping cold in Ladakh. It was for the first time that an ice wall climbing competition was organised in the country, ITBP said.

In a video, Governor of Ladakh Radha Krisha Mathur is seen addressing the people gathered. Mathur is heard saying, “IG Sir has come up with a new initiative. I would like to congratulate him for introducing this ice climbing activity. As we all know ITBP was formed in 1962. Since 1962, they have been engaged in the duty of serving the nation at the boundaries.”

The camera pans to show the aerial view of the snow-clad mountainous area and climbers scaling ice walls using axes and ropes.

Watch the video:

More than 100 climbers participated in the competition organised jointly by North-West Frontier, ITBP, Leh, and Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association. It was held under the leadership of Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, was also present during the closing ceremony of the event on February 27. Namgyal congratulated the winners and lauded ITBP’s efforts. NW Frontier ITBP won the overall championship.

ITBP also retweeted a video of its personnel playing volleyball at 15,000 feet at a border outpost in Uttarakhand. The caption of the tweet posted by Amrit Mahotsav read, “Our #Himveers make it look so easy! Temperature around minus 20 degrees Celsius. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police playing volleyball at 15000 feet at a Border Out Post in Uttrakhand.”

