ITBP organises ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh. Watch video

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have shown time and again that they not only uphold their duties but also have fun while guarding the country’s borders withstanding extreme weather conditions.

This time around, ITBP has wowed netizens through its ice wall climbing competition amid gripping cold in Ladakh. It was for the first time that an ice wall climbing competition was organised in the country, ITBP said.

In a video, Governor of Ladakh Radha Krisha Mathur is seen addressing the people gathered. Mathur is heard saying, “IG Sir has come up with a new initiative. I would like to congratulate him for introducing this ice climbing activity. As we all know ITBP was formed in 1962. Since 1962, they have been engaged in the duty of serving the nation at the boundaries.”

The camera pans to show the aerial view of the snow-clad mountainous area and climbers scaling ice walls using axes and ropes.

Watch the glimpses of the Ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organised for the 1st time in the Country by North West Frontier ITBP, Leh. More than 100 climbers are taking part.#Himveers@nwftr_itbp pic.twitter.com/KeOCtkBrfD — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 27, 2022

More than 100 climbers participated in the competition organised jointly by North-West Frontier, ITBP, Leh, and Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association. It was held under the leadership of Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

Sh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Hon'ble MP Ladakh congratulated the winners & lauded the efforts of NW Frontier ITBP for organizing Ice wall Climbing Competition (One of a kind event) at its Closing Ceremony held on 27.2.2022. NW Frontier ITBP won the overall Championship pic.twitter.com/Pa4wNQkF9H — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 28, 2022

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, was also present during the closing ceremony of the event on February 27. Namgyal congratulated the winners and lauded ITBP’s efforts. NW Frontier ITBP won the overall championship.

Attended the Closing ceremony of Ice Wall Climbing Competition organized by @ITBP_official in collaboration with Ladakh Mountaineering Guides Association in Leh. Applauded the efforts and dedications of the @nwftr_itbp under the leadership of IG Sh. Lhari Dorjee L. Jai Himveer! https://t.co/PZU4f2LWCY pic.twitter.com/YnmktlhmgW — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) February 28, 2022

ITBP also retweeted a video of its personnel playing volleyball at 15,000 feet at a border outpost in Uttarakhand. The caption of the tweet posted by Amrit Mahotsav read, “Our #Himveers make it look so easy! Temperature around minus 20 degrees Celsius. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police playing volleyball at 15000 feet at a Border Out Post in Uttrakhand.”