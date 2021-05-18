This ITBP officer’s soulful mandolin tune dedicated to Covid warriors is a hit on social media

Many who came across the video lauded Khosla for the heart-warming gesture.

A video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, playing a soulful tune on mandolin and dedicating it to the front line workers of the pandemic, is winning hearts online.

The video, shared by the official Twitter account of ITBP, features Constable Rahul Khosla strumming a soulful tune for the Covid warriors

“Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin,” the department wrote, while sharing the video on May 18.

Watch the video here:

हर करम अपना करेंगे… कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुन Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 18, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded Khosla for the heart-warming gesture. Several others also were impressed with his skill on the instrument. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Saluting the Warriors — Sivaraman RAJAGOPALAN (@SivaramanRajag) May 18, 2021

Very nice 👍 — 𝕀𝕝𝕪𝕒𝕤 (@ilyshani) May 18, 2021

Nice Jai hind 🇮🇳 — Amit Chauhan (@amitchauha18) May 18, 2021

जय हिन्द

भारत माता की जय — stayhomestaysafelife (@Ramsrivastava79) May 18, 2021

Saluting the Warriors — Sivaraman RAJAGOPALAN (@SivaramanRajag) May 18, 2021

Since being shared, the video has already racked up over 30,000 views.