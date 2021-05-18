scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
This ITBP officer’s soulful mandolin tune dedicated to Covid warriors is a hit on social media

The video, shared by the official Twitter account of ITBP, features Constable Rahul Khosla strumming a soulful tune for Covid warriors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2021 6:34:52 pm
ITBP officer mandolin cover, ITBP officer mandolin song for covid-19 warriors, Coronavirus, Covid-19, trending news, viral news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the video lauded Khosla for the heart-warming gesture.

A video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, playing a soulful tune on mandolin and dedicating it to the front line workers of the pandemic, is winning hearts online.

“Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin,” the department wrote, while sharing the video on May 18.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded Khosla for the heart-warming gesture. Several others also were impressed with his skill on the instrument. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has already racked up over 30,000 views.

