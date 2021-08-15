This Independence Day, ITBP personnel showcase their singing talent

This Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) decided to showcase the singing talent of the force.

ITBP uploaded videos of constables singing patriotic songs as India celebrated the 75th Independence Day. They juxtaposed videos of the personnel training along with videos of officers singing.

While constable Lovely Singh of ITBP sang, “Desh mere teri shan pe sadke“, head constable Arjun Kheriyal sang, “Jai Ho!”

These videos were highly appreciated on Twitter, with many calling it brilliant.

ITBP also shared photos of personnel carrying the Indian flag and celebrating Independence Day in Ladakh.

Inspector General Rajeev Kumar had also hoisted the National Flag at ITBP headquarters in Delhi earlier today.