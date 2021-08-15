scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Must Read

This Independence Day, ITBP personnel showcase their singing talent

ITBP uploaded two videos with constables singing patriotic songs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2021 12:18:04 pm
ITBP personnel hoist the Tricolour on Sunday.

This Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) decided to showcase the singing talent of the force.

ITBP uploaded videos of constables singing patriotic songs as India celebrated the 75th Independence Day. They juxtaposed videos of the personnel training along with videos of officers singing.

Also Read |Independence Day 2021: Google celebrates India’s diverse cultural traditions, historic struggles

While constable Lovely Singh of ITBP sang, “Desh mere teri shan pe sadke“, head constable Arjun Kheriyal sang, “Jai Ho!

These videos were highly appreciated on Twitter, with many calling it brilliant.

ITBP also shared photos of personnel carrying the Indian flag and celebrating Independence Day in Ladakh.

Inspector General Rajeev Kumar had also hoisted the National Flag at ITBP headquarters in Delhi earlier today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 15: Latest News

Advertisement