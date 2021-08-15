This Independence Day, ITBP personnel showcase their singing talent

Updated: August 15, 2021 12:18:04 pm
This Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) decided to showcase the singing talent of the force.
ITBP uploaded videos of constables singing patriotic songs as India celebrated the 75th Independence Day. They juxtaposed videos of the personnel training along with videos of officers singing.
While constable Lovely Singh of ITBP sang, “Desh mere teri shan pe sadke“, head constable Arjun Kheriyal sang, “Jai Ho!”
Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP sings…
‘Desh mere teri shan pe sadke’#IndependenceDayIndia2021#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/1YqhEkN9J6
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2021
Happy #IndependenceDay
Head Constable Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sings ‘Jai Ho!’#Himveers#IndependenceDayIndia2021 pic.twitter.com/4JYq0D27lx
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2021
These videos were highly appreciated on Twitter, with many calling it brilliant.
ITBP also shared photos of personnel carrying the Indian flag and celebrating Independence Day in Ladakh.
शिरसि विराजित-हिमगिरि-मुकुटम्
चरणे हिन्दु-महोदधि-सलिलम् |
जघने शस्य-लता-तरु-वसनम्
जय भारतजननी जय भारतजननी #ITBP personnel celebrating #IndependenceDay2021 in Ladakh.#IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #स्वातंत्र्यदिन pic.twitter.com/zzntZsOhnl
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 15, 2021
Inspector General Rajeev Kumar had also hoisted the National Flag at ITBP headquarters in Delhi earlier today.
