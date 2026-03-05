Holi at 14,300 ft: ITBP troops celebrate festival near Pangong Lake, dance with border villagers in viral video

As Holi celebrations swept across the country, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the festival in a special way with residents of border villages. Troops from the North West Frontier unit, posted at a height of 14,300 feet near the frozen waters of Pangong Lake, celebrated the festival with music, dance and colours, turning the icy landscape into a vibrant gathering.

Adding to the cheerful atmosphere, children from nearby villages performed a lively cultural programme, drawing smiles from the soldiers and villagers present at the high-altitude celebration.

“Holi at 14,300 ft! Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages,” the official handle of ITBP wrote on Instagram. “Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour & warmth to the high-altitude celebrations,” it added.