Holi at 14,300 ft: ITBP troops celebrate festival near Pangong Lake, dance with border villagers in viral video

As Holi celebrations swept across the country, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the festival in a special way with residents of border villages. Troops from the North West Frontier unit, posted at a height of 14,300 feet near the frozen waters of Pangong Lake, celebrated the festival with music, dance and colours, turning the icy landscape into a vibrant gathering.
Adding to the cheerful atmosphere, children from nearby villages performed a lively cultural programme, drawing smiles from the soldiers and villagers present at the high-altitude celebration.
“Holi at 14,300 ft! Amid the frozen expanse of Pangong Lake (14,300 ft), #ITBP troops of North West Frontier celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant villages,” the official handle of ITBP wrote on Instagram. “Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour & warmth to the high-altitude celebrations,” it added.
The video shared online shows jawans dancing, smearing gulal on one another, and celebrating enthusiastically despite the biting cold at the remote Himalayan outpost.
View this post on Instagram
As the clip began circulating widely, many social media users applauded the spirit of the ITBP personnel. One user commented, “Happy Holi to all itbp himveer.” Another wrote, “Next holli apke sath he mnaynge (Will celebrate the next holi with you).”
Several others also flooded the comments section with Holi greetings and heart emojis, appreciating the soldiers celebrating the festival in such extreme conditions.
Meanwhile, Holi celebrations were visible far beyond India’s borders as well. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, shared a striking Holi photograph on Instagram that was captured on a Google Pixel 8 by a Mumbai-based photographer. The vibrant image, credited to the photographer, quickly caught the attention of users online. It captures a dramatic moment during the festivities, with a figure mid-throw as a cloud of bright neon-pink gulal explodes across the frame against a clear blue sky.