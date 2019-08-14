ITBP constable’s beautiful rendition of ‘Sandese aate hain’ wins hearts online

A video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier singing the popular song ‘Sandese aate hain’ from the 1997 iconic film Border has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional. The 3.37-minute clip, which was posted by the official Twitter handle of the organisation, is a dedication by constable Lovely Singh to his fellow soldiers ahead of the 73rd Independence Day.

“Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day. #IndependenceDay” read the tweet, which soon went viral after it was shared online. With Singh singing the song in the background, the video began with a focus on the Indian flag and then went on to show the ITBP personnel on duty on various difficult terrains across India.

Watch the video here:

‘ए गुजरने वाली हवा बता

मेरा इतना काम करेगी क्या’ Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019

The heartwarming rendition of the hit song has earned praise online, with many complimenting the musical skills of the constable. Moreover, the video was also shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who tweeted that he has worked closely with the jawans and know how the soldiers “carry the heartbeat of the motherland”.

A heart touching rendition by @ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I’ve worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland🇮🇳 https://t.co/ASD9CuOJSt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 14, 2019

The song was written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.