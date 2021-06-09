Italian artist sells invisible sculpture, Riteish Deshmukh’s claim about being ‘original con artists’ creates Dhamaal

The funny tweet has left many Bollywood fans in splits online.

While there has always been debate about the extent of artistic liberty, one Italian contemporary artist has taken social media by storm after he sold off his ‘invisible’ creation for a whopping $18,300. Now, while the world is baffled that an artist sold ‘nothing’ for this massive amount, one desi man claimed that we Indians have done it way back in 2007.

Referring to Dhamaal, the Indra Kumar film from early 2000s, starring Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and Ashish Chaudhary, the Twitter user pointed out how in the film the characters managed to sell an empty canvas for Rs 20,000 with their sheer talent for marketing.

“What is this news about an Italian sculptor selling nothing for $18000? Our boys did that way back in 2007!” the man wrote on the micro-blogging site sharing a screenshot of the iconic scene.

For the uninitiated, the scene has four characters visiting home of a man after his death to sell a painting of a horse eating grass. However, they carry an empty canvas by mistake, but still manage to sell it, claiming that the horse ate the grass and then left.

In case you’ve forgotten the scene, refresh your memory here:

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention online, Bollywood buffs on the platform agreed with his point and even actor Riteish Deshmukh joined the conversation.

Agreeing with the user’s opinion, the actor replied saying: “We are the original (con) Artists”.

We are the original (con) Artists- https://t.co/nagFN4hxgK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 9, 2021

The tweet left many in splits online and desi fans couldn’t agree more. While some said “Indians are lightyears ahead”, other argued their artistic talent is superior!

Indians Light Years ahead! XD https://t.co/VE512wAjHM — Himanshu Pugalia (@PugaliaHimanshu) June 9, 2021

Loved watching this Movie as a kid. One of my favourite comedy movies. — Brian Samaroo (@Xer0_S7) June 9, 2021

Really — Akshay Singh Dhoni (@Akshaysighdhoni) June 9, 2021

Copyright ka royalty le lo aap — PANKAJ KUMAR SINHA (@PANKAJK76288052) June 9, 2021

Although the film was released more than a decade ago, scenes from the hit comedy have become meme fodder.

Earlier this month, Salvatore Garau, a 67-year-old Italian artist, created a huge buzz online after auctioning his piece titled the “immaterial sculpture”.

The buyer, according to newsartnet.com, was given a certificate of authenticity along with the instruction that the work must be exhibited in a private house in roughly five-by-five foot space free of obstruction.