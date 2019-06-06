Toggle Menu
‘It was just a selfie’: Netizens call out Haryana CM for Manohar Lal Khattar for pushing his supporter

According to an ANI report, this is not the first time the Haryana CM has acted out. Earlier this February, a video of Khattar shouting at an elderly couple had gone viral

According to an ANI report, this is not the first time the Haryana CM has acted out.

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pushing aside a man who tried to click a selfie with him has outraged many after it went viral on social media. In the video, the young man was seen touching the Haryana CM’s feet at an event in Karnal before attempting to take a selfie with him.

However, a visibly upset Khattar stops him from clicking a selfie and pushes him aside. According to an ANI report, this was not the first time the Haryana CM was miffed at his supporters. Earlier this February, a video of Khattar shouting at an elderly couple had gone viral

Watch the video here:

The video, which has been viewed over 55thousand times, has been flooded with comments from people calling out the Haryana CM for his actions. However, some also backed Khatter stating that a person should take permission before clicking a selfie.

