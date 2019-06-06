‘It was just a selfie’: Netizens call out Haryana CM for Manohar Lal Khattar for pushing his supporter

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pushing aside a man who tried to click a selfie with him has outraged many after it went viral on social media. In the video, the young man was seen touching the Haryana CM’s feet at an event in Karnal before attempting to take a selfie with him.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Salute his love for country’: Photos of Dhoni’s gloves with special Army insignia go viral

However, a visibly upset Khattar stops him from clicking a selfie and pushes him aside. According to an ANI report, this was not the first time the Haryana CM was miffed at his supporters. Earlier this February, a video of Khattar shouting at an elderly couple had gone viral

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pushes aside a man who tries to take a selfie with him, at an event in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/HZK10VWWQy — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

The video, which has been viewed over 55thousand times, has been flooded with comments from people calling out the Haryana CM for his actions. However, some also backed Khatter stating that a person should take permission before clicking a selfie.

It was just a selfie Khattar sahab. Why behave rudely. https://t.co/TLD5CsVyPD — Vaishali (@ishusaini_24) June 6, 2019

Not good Very sad https://t.co/r7dFyf72lg — K Sukesh Kuttikkatt (@KKuttikkatt) June 6, 2019

Well done. Selfie freaks need to be treated this way only. https://t.co/COAaPLbN9L — Bibhu (@BrainyShady) June 6, 2019