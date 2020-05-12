Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
‘It wants the hiss-ab’: Video of snake slithering inside Ghaziabad ATM goes viral

While some expressed concern over finding a snake on their next visit to an ATM, others joked about the reptile paying a visit to check its "hiss-ab" with the bank.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 5:40:43 pm
Not too long ago, a video of a snake spotted inside an ATM kiosk in Tamil Nadu had left netizens frightened. Recently, another similar incident occurred in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuri area.

The clip, which was shared by Twitter user Col DPK Pillay, shows a snake slithering inside an ATM and eventually getting inside the machine as people around raise an alarm. “It will come out on its own, stay away,” a person can be heard saying in the video. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. While some expressed concern over finding a snake on their next visit to an ATM, others joked about the reptile paying a visit to check its “hiss-ab” with the bank.

