‘It wants the hiss-ab’: Video of snake slithering inside Ghaziabad ATM goes viral

Not too long ago, a video of a snake spotted inside an ATM kiosk in Tamil Nadu had left netizens frightened. Recently, another similar incident occurred in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuri area.

The clip, which was shared by Twitter user Col DPK Pillay, shows a snake slithering inside an ATM and eventually getting inside the machine as people around raise an alarm. “It will come out on its own, stay away,” a person can be heard saying in the video. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Banks are known to have snakes in their boardrooms. Never seen one that enters an ATM.

I guess after the clean up of NPA and stoppage of loan disbursal services through phone banking the snakes in our system had to find a way to get the money out .

Reminds me of Nagin the movie pic.twitter.com/sInAqxfj6Q — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) May 8, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. While some expressed concern over finding a snake on their next visit to an ATM, others joked about the reptile paying a visit to check its “hiss-ab” with the bank.

OMG, such a huge one. Where was this? One more hideout of theirs for me to remember. I am terrified of them. — Mrs Shrini (@bezubaan) May 8, 2020

OMG!! 😲

I wud be so scared of going to ATM next time — Geetima Das Krishna (@GeetimaK) May 8, 2020

Trying to access his sssssssavings account? — priya 🌸 (@priya_thyag) May 8, 2020

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is replaced by Automated Snake Machine (ASM) — Uma (@mau_sam) May 8, 2020

Guess this wants to get a hiss-ab of all the monies it has — Red face (@fultoovella) May 8, 2020

