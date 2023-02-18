scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
‘Please go home!’: IT firm locks computers after shift timings to promote work-life balance

The initiative was started by SoftGrid Computers, an IT services and consulting company based out of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

SoftGrid Computers

In a world that values hyper-productivity, it is becoming more and more difficult for people to find a work-life balance. Now an IT services and consulting company in Indore has taken it upon itself to make sure that its employees are not encouraged to work beyond their shift timings.

Tanvi Khandelwal, a human resource specialist at SoftGrid Computers, revealed in a viral LinkedIn post that in a new initiative, the company had put a reminder in its employees’ office desktops that issues a warning and then locks the computer after business hours.

The message on the desktop reads, “WARNING!!! Your shift is over. The office System will shut down in 10 minutes. PLEASE GO HOME!”.

In her post, Khandelwal wrote that when your company prioritises a healthy working environment, you do not need “any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood!”.

Khandelwal’s post has gathered over 3.7 lakh reactions. While many people appreciated this initiative, some said it was restrictive. A few people also argued that this move would create needless pressure on employees to meet tough deadlines within working hours, especially if the work required overtime.

Echoing this sentiment, a LinkedIn user wrote, “God I’d hate it. Let me decide how and when I work, I don’t need to be switched off! Sometimes my sweet spot is the early hours or late at night. Let me choose when I want to put in more.”.

