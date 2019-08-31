Toggle Menu
‘Lost Indian economy’: ISRO’s question on ‘what will Chandrayaan-2 find on moon’ gets hilarious replies

The post, which was accompanied by an open-ended question on what people think Chandrayaan 2 will find on the moon has created social media buzz.

Chandrayaan has also successfully performed its fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre on Friday. The final Orbit manoeuver is scheduled to be performed on Sunday, September 1.

ISRO officially announced Thursday that it’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has crossed the milestone set by its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. The announcement was tweeted out with the caption “#Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon?”

The post, which was accompanied by an open-ended question on what people think Chandrayaan 2 will find on the moon, has created social media buzz. While some of them took the question seriously, the question also made way for a number of hilarious replies. Take a look at the reactions:

Being India’s first lunar mission attempt to land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon, the lander and rover components of Chandrayaan-2 mission, named Vikram and Pragyaan respectively, are scheduled to make a soft landing on September 7.

