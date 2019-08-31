‘Lost Indian economy’: ISRO’s question on ‘what will Chandrayaan-2 find on moon’ gets hilarious replies

ISRO officially announced Thursday that it’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 has crossed the milestone set by its predecessor Chandrayaan-1. The announcement was tweeted out with the caption “#Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon?”

The post, which was accompanied by an open-ended question on what people think Chandrayaan 2 will find on the moon, has created social media buzz. While some of them took the question seriously, the question also made way for a number of hilarious replies. Take a look at the reactions:

Maybe the lost Indian Economy…! — Aditya Shankar (@Aditya91195) August 29, 2019

Aliens — likithsai (@likisai) August 29, 2019

Nothing but the trash we humans throwing around — krrish (@krishna07kk) August 29, 2019

Mallu tea stall! — Vipin (@vipin_nyn) August 29, 2019

Dream for India….that is the most important. — Vinod DX9 (@VinodDX9) August 29, 2019

– Traces of hydroxyl ions (OH—)

– Existence of heavier elements by its payload CHASE (Mg, Al, Si, Ca, Fe…)

– Residual of materials brought in by the solar winds (H and He)

– The elemental makeup of the local regolith

– The age of the South Polar Aitken Basin or the Moon in gen. — Colonel Equinox ⭐ (@Astro_Neel) August 29, 2019

Transformers? — Shivam Tripathi (@_imShiv) August 29, 2019

Modiji’s degree. — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) August 29, 2019

Chandrayaan also successfully performed its fourth lunar orbit manoeuvre on Friday. The final orbit manoeuvre is scheduled to be performed on Sunday, September 1.

Being India’s first lunar mission attempt to land a spacecraft on the surface of the Moon, the lander and rover components of Chandrayaan-2 mission, named Vikram and Pragyaan respectively, are scheduled to make a soft landing on September 7.