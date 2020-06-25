scorecardresearch
ISRO opens space to private sector, netizens respond with memes

The government approved the creation of a new body --Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe -- that would work as a link between the ISRO and anyone who wanted to take part in space-related activities or use India's space resources.

Published: June 25, 2020 4:16:15 pm
private sector in space, space opened for private sector, ISRO chief on private sector in space, twitter, Following the announcement, netizens took to Twitter with many sharing memes to express their views on the decision.

With ISRO chief K Sivan hailing the Cabinet’s decision to allow private industry participation in the space sector, including building of rockets, providing launch services as well as being a part of its inter-planetary missions, many took to social media to voice their opinion.

“If the space sector is opened for private parties, the potential of the entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It’ll not only result in the accelerated growth of sector but also enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy,” Sivan said.

