ISRO opens space to private sector, netizens respond with memes

With ISRO chief K Sivan hailing the Cabinet’s decision to allow private industry participation in the space sector, including building of rockets, providing launch services as well as being a part of its inter-planetary missions, many took to social media to voice their opinion.

“If the space sector is opened for private parties, the potential of the entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It’ll not only result in the accelerated growth of sector but also enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy,” Sivan said.

The government also approved the creation of a new body –Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe — that would work as a link between the ISRO and anyone who wanted to take part in space-related activities or use India’s space resources.

Following the announcement, netizens took to Twitter, with many sharing memes to express their views on the decision.

#ISRO opens Space sector for Private players, can build rockets, satellites: #ISRO chief *Le private sector guys pic.twitter.com/8Ie0IZvCxM — Adnan Shakil (@adnansrk321) June 25, 2020

Govt opens Space sector for Private players, can build rockets, satellites: #ISRO chief pic.twitter.com/tri20PpYxs — Shreyansh Parihar (@mainshreyansh) June 25, 2020

#ISRO Opens For Private Sectors,

Indian space enthusiasts : pic.twitter.com/DqIAaQTUjb — Shreyansh Parihar (@mainshreyansh) June 25, 2020

#ISRO approves private companies to launch missions just like ELON MUSK did with FALCON 9. Indians: pic.twitter.com/eVblUZkmVV — Inner Child (@Rishihyung) June 25, 2020

#ISRO “ISRO to open Gates for private industry” *Meanwhile Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/am1sedDLea — OCCUPY MARS (@Archie_slays) June 25, 2020

