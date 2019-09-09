ISRO tries to establish connection with Vikram lander, netizens respond with hopeful memes

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) continues to try and establish a connection with the lander module of the Chandrayaan-2 mission that has been located on the surface of the moon with the help of its orbiter, netizens have taken to social media to extend their support and good wishes to the organisation.

Advertising

“We have found the location of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface and the orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. We are trying to establish contact. It will be communicated soon,” ANI quoted ISRO Chairman K Sivan. The Vikram lander was located after the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter clicked “thermal” images of it, he told the news agency.

This recent development has triggered many reactions on social media, with many hoping that the space organisation succeeds in restoring contact with the lander. However, some have also tried to lighten the mood of netizens and shared memes on the same.

Traffic Police – Vikram aapka ladka hai ?? ISRO – ji haan T.Police – ₹5000 nikalo ISRO – lekin hua kya T.Police – usne SIGNAL toda hai#VikramLander #Chandrayaan2 — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) September 8, 2019