Chandrayaan-2’s earth pics leave netizens in awe

The pictures, captured through the LI4 Camera CHandrayaan 2 was released through ISRO's official twitter handle

After a series of fake pictures circulated on the Internet claiming to be those sent by Chandrayaan 2, ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of earth captured by the space agency’s moon lander.

The pictures, captured through the LI4 Camera on Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander, were posted by ISRO’s official twitter handle captioned.

The space agency released a series of images of the Earth from different angles and netizens took to twitter to express their joy over this proud moment.

Chandrayaan-2, the 3,850-kg three-module spacecraft, was launched on July 22 into an elliptical orbit around the Earth, with the aim of landing a rover on the South Pole of the moon. The rover is scheduled to land on the lunar surface on September 7.

