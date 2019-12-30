Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019

Viral video: ISRO official concludes Parliamentary committee meeting by playing flute

A video of Kunhikrishnan concluding the meeting with his performance was shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and soon went viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2019 12:53:44 pm
The Parliamentary Standing Committee’s last meeting of the year at ISRO ended with a musical twist when a senior official at the space agency began to play his flute.

The official, P Kunhikrishnan, is currently the Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and played a prominent role as Project Director of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV Project) from 1st June 2010 to 31st March 2015.

A video of Kunhikrishnan concluding the meeting with his musical performance was shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh along with a caption that read, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 13,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens praising Kunhikrishnan’s performance.

 

