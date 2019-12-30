Viral video: ISRO official concludes Parliamentary committee meeting by playing flute

Viewed over 13,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens praising Kunhikrishnan’s performance. Viewed over 13,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens praising Kunhikrishnan’s performance.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee’s last meeting of the year at ISRO ended with a musical twist when a senior official at the space agency began to play his flute.

The official, P Kunhikrishnan, is currently the Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and played a prominent role as Project Director of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV Project) from 1st June 2010 to 31st March 2015.

A video of Kunhikrishnan concluding the meeting with his musical performance was shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh along with a caption that read, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje.”

Watch the video here:

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it’s last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

Viewed over 13,000 times, the post was flooded with netizens praising Kunhikrishnan’s performance.

Beautiful rendition by kunhikrisnan — sanjiv swarup (@swappy58) December 30, 2019

This is the coolest thing I’ve come across in a long time. 😁 — Vignesh V (@figinavig) December 30, 2019

I once attended the arangetram of a friend’s daughter for which the violin vidwan was a rocket propulsion scientist from @ISRO. Much respect for the science and progress that ISRO exemplifies and and even more for illustrating that talent and ability are rarely unidimensional. — Arun Katiyar (@arunkatiyar) December 30, 2019

Malayalee’s and classical Music are inseparable, in many instances.

Dr.K.Radhakrishnan, former chairman, was also a trained singer.🙏 — pandurangavittal.vn (@vittal_vn) December 29, 2019

Kudos to you for sharing something fresh …. nice one… — Som Panda (@SOMPANDAODIA) December 29, 2019

Amazing. This is gratifying — Jagadeesh Ramaswamy (@jag141277) December 29, 2019

