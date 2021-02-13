scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 13, 2021
ISRO and MapmyIndia to build alternative to Google Maps, netizens react with hilarious memes

#GoogleMaps started to dominate trends online and as many celebrated the collaboration between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MapmyIndia while others used this opportunity to poke fun at the foreign mapping services.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
February 13, 2021 1:04:08 pm
google maps, isro mapmy india, google map indian alternative, google maps in india, viral news, india news, indian express, tech newsPeople poke fun at Google shows some hilarious fails when people took their routes "too seriously".

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MapmyIndia joined hands to come up with an indigenous alternative to Google Maps, the announcement left desi folks online in a frenzy. And as a natural progression, it soon started raining memes on social media platforms.

Calling it a “pathbreaking milestone” towards the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat, company’s CEO Rohan Verma said MapmyIndia’s user maps, apps and services would “integrate with ISRO’s huge catalogue of satellite imagery, and earth observation data, and would be a much better”. He took to LinkedIn to announce the venture saying, “MapmyIndia, being a responsible, local Indian company, ensures that its maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India’s borders as per the government of India, and hosts its maps in India.”

The CEO highlighted that there solution will be more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper-local for citizens, compared to foreign map apps and solutions.

Soon, #GoogleMaps started to dominate trends online and as many celebrated the news, others used this opportunity to poke fun at the foreign mapping services.

While desi people seem to be quite excited to try the new product, neither ISRO nor MapmyIndia gave a timeline for the roll-out of the services.

