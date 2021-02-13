ISRO and MapmyIndia to build alternative to Google Maps, netizens react with hilarious memes

People poke fun at Google shows some hilarious fails when people took their routes "too seriously".

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MapmyIndia joined hands to come up with an indigenous alternative to Google Maps, the announcement left desi folks online in a frenzy. And as a natural progression, it soon started raining memes on social media platforms.

Calling it a “pathbreaking milestone” towards the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat, company’s CEO Rohan Verma said MapmyIndia’s user maps, apps and services would “integrate with ISRO’s huge catalogue of satellite imagery, and earth observation data, and would be a much better”. He took to LinkedIn to announce the venture saying, “MapmyIndia, being a responsible, local Indian company, ensures that its maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India’s borders as per the government of India, and hosts its maps in India.”

The CEO highlighted that there solution will be more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper-local for citizens, compared to foreign map apps and solutions.

Soon, #GoogleMaps started to dominate trends online and as many celebrated the news, others used this opportunity to poke fun at the foreign mapping services.

After realising that ISRO & MapmyIndia join hands to replace Google Maps In India,

Sunder Pichai be like:- pic.twitter.com/cTdZ0f36Sm — Nimish Joshi (@NimishJoshi_) February 13, 2021

The companies who are involved to replace Google Maps in India 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ej8tD6VcID — PRIYANSH PRATYUSH SHUKLA (@PRIYANSHPRATYU1) February 13, 2021

Isro and MapmyIndia joined hand to replace Google maps in India. #GoogleMaps in india : pic.twitter.com/ycGU69x7V7 — 𝚅𝚒𝚔𝚊𝚜 𝙿𝚛𝚊𝚓𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚝𝚒 (@ivikasp) February 13, 2021

According to Google Maps in India. pic.twitter.com/LbR0wbZ4dd — Bangali Babu (@qareebnjr) February 13, 2021

When you follow Google Maps in india too seriously 😂😂😂#mapmyindia pic.twitter.com/R687bd7Etk — Nitin Semwal (@NitinSe65300540) February 13, 2021

When you follow Google Maps in India… pic.twitter.com/W5MrWIYmTp — Sakshi Arora (@MujeSakshiMaano) February 13, 2021

When you take Google Maps too seriously 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcIyWbn2d7 — K@n!$hk Kr!shn@ (@kanishk_krishna) February 13, 2021

When you follow Google Maps in India… pic.twitter.com/lV236okHlL — OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) February 13, 2021

While desi people seem to be quite excited to try the new product, neither ISRO nor MapmyIndia gave a timeline for the roll-out of the services.