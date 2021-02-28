scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Netizens cheer as ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1

This is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and marks the first time, a Brazilian satellite was launched by an Indian rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 12:08:07 pm
ISRO, ISRO launch, ISRO Sriharikota, ISRO launches PSLV-C51, ISRO launch twitter reaction, Amazonia-1, Trending news, Indian Express newsNetizens around the globe, especially Indians, took to Twitter congratulating the space agency for the feat.

Netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on Sunday.

This is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and marks the first time, a Brazilian satellite was launched by an Indian rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.

Post the launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan congratulated the Brazilian team and said, “In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens around the globe, especially Indians, took to Twitter congratulating the space agency for the feat. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The PSLV-C51 rocket includes Amazonia-1 of Brazil as the primary satellite and 18 other co-passenger satellite, including Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI).

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” an ISRO statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement