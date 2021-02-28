Netizens cheer as ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1

Netizens around the globe, especially Indians, took to Twitter congratulating the space agency for the feat.

Netizens flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil’s Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on Sunday.

This is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and marks the first time, a Brazilian satellite was launched by an Indian rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.

Post the launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan congratulated the Brazilian team and said, “In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”

Netizens around the globe, especially Indians, took to Twitter congratulating the space agency for the feat. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The PSLV-C51 rocket includes Amazonia-1 of Brazil as the primary satellite and 18 other co-passenger satellite, including Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI).

“This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” an ISRO statement said.