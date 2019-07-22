Toggle Menu
Chandrayaan 2: Here is how India reacted to ISRO’s moon mission launch

The launch was witnessed by nearly 5,000 people who were accommodated at a viewing gallery. Following the launch, congratulations and wishes poured in for ISRO from citizens and politicians across the country.

Once the launch time was announced, many were eagerly waiting for the moment and were hooked onto their screens.

At 2.43 pm Monday, India created history by launching Chandrayaan-2 – its first lander mission to the Moon – from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The mission is expected to see the lander and rover modules of the spacecraft make a soft-landing on the moon’s surface on September 7.

After an aborted attempt last week, when scientists had to call off the launch of the mission less than an hour before the lift-off due to a technical glitch, today’s launch went ahead without any trouble as the massive 640-tonne GSLV Mk-III rocket carried the 3850-kg Chandrayaan-2 module into space.

