‘Indian hero’: Israeli singer’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar goes viral

Courage can travel in unexpected ways, sometimes reaching people and places far removed from where a crisis unfolded. That is what happened after Captain Smit Machchhar survived a terrifying ordeal in the cockpit of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Machchhar has since received an unusual tribute from Israel. Ben Raivitz, an Israeli singer known for his interest in Indian classical music, recorded himself singing the Hanuman Chalisa and dedicated the performance to the pilot.
Machchhar had earlier revealed that he repeatedly recited the Hindu hymn while battling to keep the aircraft in the air after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him during the flight. He later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the prayer gave him the strength and courage to continue fighting to prevent a disaster.
Raivitz shared his rendition on Instagram. “Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian hero that saved so many lives and prevented a catastrophe. I want to dedicate this to him and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” Raivitz wrote in the caption.
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The tribute soon began circulating on social media, with users in both India and Israel praising Raivitz for the gesture. Many saw the performance as a reminder of how music, faith and empathy can connect people across cultures.
“I was amazed by your version of the Hanuman Chalisa,” one user wrote.
“What a beautiful voice you have,and how you control the words,very beautiful,” another commented.
“Such a beautiful voice you have.. Gave me goosebumps.. God bless you my friend.. Lots of love and admiration from India,” a third person wrote.
“You have a divine voice, Ben!! This is beyond beautiful… One could just close their eyes and lose themselves to this hymn and your blessed voice,” another user commented.