‘Indian hero’: Israeli singer’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar goes viral

Captain Smit Machchhar survived a terrifying ordeal in the cockpit of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Courage can travel in unexpected ways, sometimes reaching people and places far removed from where a crisis unfolded. That is what happened after Captain Smit Machchhar survived a terrifying ordeal in the cockpit of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Machchhar has since received an unusual tribute from Israel. Ben Raivitz, an Israeli singer known for his interest in Indian classical music, recorded himself singing the Hanuman Chalisa and dedicated the performance to the pilot.

Machchhar had earlier revealed that he repeatedly recited the Hindu hymn while battling to keep the aircraft in the air after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him during the flight. He later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the prayer gave him the strength and courage to continue fighting to prevent a disaster.