Israel Consul General gives a musical tribute on India’s Republic Day. Watch video

As India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday with a grand parade displaying its military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path in front of President Droupadi Murmu, tributes poured in from around the world on the occasion. The day marks the enactment of India’s Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950.

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to India, paid a musical tribute to India by playing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on piano. After a soothing rendition, Shoshani wished India a “Happy Republic Day” and said, “Jai Hind, Jai Israel!” “In respect to, I tried my best to play India’s beautiful anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. Happy Republic Day,” Shoshani wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

In respect to 🇮🇳, I tried my best to play India’s beautiful anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”. Happy Republic Day#RepublicDay2023 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/f7X78t1koL — Kobbi Shoshani 🇮🇱 (@KobbiShoshani) January 25, 2023

Posted on January 25, the clip has amassed more than 1.23 lakh views so far.

“Jai Israel is a wonderful adaptation and respect which we warmly reciprocate. Toda raba ! Excuse my Hebrew if incorrect,” commented a user. “Thank you sir. Very well played,” wrote another. “Jai Hind! The melodic notes of your upright piano are being felt on our hearts. Thank you for your beautiful rendition,” shared a third.

For most Indians, the parade in New Delhi remains Republic Day’s most enduring symbol. This year’s Republic Day chief guest was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. A military contingent from Egypt participated in the parade on Thursday.