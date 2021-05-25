Woman’s ‘story of Palestine’ song is a viral hit on social media

The song went viral as hundreds of Palestinians fled their homes on the outskirts of Gaza City after Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

As clashes between Israel and the militant group Hamas continues, an Egyptian woman has taken to social media explaining the Israel-Palestine conflict in the form of a song and the video has become a viral hit on the internet.

Eman Askar’s narration of the conflict, which was an adaptation of “The Wellerman” sea shanty, resonated with many on the internet, with the video garnering over 11 million views on Instagram alone. The video was initially posted on Askar’s TikTok account.

The two-minute video starts with the line: “There once was a land called Palestine where Christians, Muslims and Jews lived fine”. Askar then briefly talks about the history of the land.

“The year was 1948 when Israel bullied its way into a state. Thousands of Palestinians fled their homes to survive. No right for return, no right for a home, no right to fight for the land they owned,” the song goes on.

Take a look here:

The song went viral after hundreds of Palestinians fled their homes on the outskirts of Gaza City after Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A video of a young boy rapping to highlight the situation in Palestine had also surfaced online. The video, garnered over 2 million views, features 12-year-old Abdel Rahman al-Shantti rapping about the plight of people in Palestine while standing amidst the remains of destroyed buildings.