Scene from Indian serial in which actress gets ‘trapped’ inside suitcase baffles netizens

A scene from a popular Indian serial shows a character getting trapped inside a suitcase but has many netizens questioning how that was possible.
An episode from ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’, which airs on Colors TV, is now inspiring memes and jokes after a short clip showed a character getting trapped in a suitcase.
The clip shows a character played by actor Helly Shah tripping over a suitcase, and hitting her head against a wall. And then she falls into the suitcase fitting inside perfectly. The suitcase also mysteriously shuts and is carried away by a man, who throws it in a swimming pool.
The character played by actor Rahul Sudhir then turns up at the pool and realises she’s drowning inside the suitcase.
Watch the clip here:
Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻♂️
pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN
— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020
Many on social media said they were left speechless, and others tried to guess what happened next. Take a look at some of the reactions to the scene on social media:
— Ungli Baba!! (@dhawanz) September 21, 2020
The way she falls in the suitcase is
top-class editing.
— Poorva (@poorvachavan) September 22, 2020
— Baka Palty (@bebuchek_lal) September 22, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5oUyNSdX2q
— Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) September 21, 2020
— Mayur Srivastava (@is_this_mayur) September 22, 2020
This is….no words. I’m dumbstruck. I have no words 😳😳😳😳
— Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) September 21, 2020
After seeing this Christopher Nolan be like: pic.twitter.com/rFqTjJJOlD
— Anshika Gupta (@anshika0407) September 22, 2020
— Mahesh Tamudia (@mahitamudia) September 22, 2020
O bhai maaro mujhe maaro😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EDunp7gF7B
— Aimen (@Aimenfatima26) September 22, 2020
— 🚬 (@OraonUjjwal) September 21, 2020
So where is part 2 .. Did he save her or not pic.twitter.com/UsXamtnc5n
— Ekta . (@Triishaa05) September 22, 2020
I truly just want to know what’s the outcome of this. 😂
— Rashika Raina (@raaaashika) September 21, 2020
Can you please post the outcome? I am afraid I won’t be able to sleep now till I know what happens next.
— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 21, 2020
The video, which was shared by Twitter user Pankaj Ahuja, has received over three million likes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.