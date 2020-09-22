Scene from Indian serial in which actress gets ‘trapped’ inside suitcase baffles netizens

While the clip left many speechless, due to the lack of logic, others anticipated what might happen next.Picture credit: Twitter/@panku_

A scene from a popular Indian serial shows a character getting trapped inside a suitcase but has many netizens questioning how that was possible.

An episode from ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’, which airs on Colors TV, is now inspiring memes and jokes after a short clip showed a character getting trapped in a suitcase.

The clip shows a character played by actor Helly Shah tripping over a suitcase, and hitting her head against a wall. And then she falls into the suitcase fitting inside perfectly. The suitcase also mysteriously shuts and is carried away by a man, who throws it in a swimming pool.

The character played by actor Rahul Sudhir then turns up at the pool and realises she’s drowning inside the suitcase.

Watch the clip here:

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

Many on social media said they were left speechless, and others tried to guess what happened next. Take a look at some of the reactions to the scene on social media:

The way she falls in the suitcase is

top-class editing. — Poorva (@poorvachavan) September 22, 2020

This is….no words. I’m dumbstruck. I have no words 😳😳😳😳 — Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) September 21, 2020

After seeing this Christopher Nolan be like: pic.twitter.com/rFqTjJJOlD — Anshika Gupta (@anshika0407) September 22, 2020

O bhai maaro mujhe maaro😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EDunp7gF7B — Aimen (@Aimenfatima26) September 22, 2020

So where is part 2 .. Did he save her or not pic.twitter.com/UsXamtnc5n — Ekta . (@Triishaa05) September 22, 2020

I truly just want to know what’s the outcome of this. 😂 — Rashika Raina (@raaaashika) September 21, 2020

Can you please post the outcome? I am afraid I won’t be able to sleep now till I know what happens next. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 21, 2020

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Pankaj Ahuja, has received over three million likes.

