scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Top news

Scene from Indian serial in which actress gets ‘trapped’ inside suitcase baffles netizens

The clip shows a character played by actor Helly Shah tripping over a suitcase, and hitting her head against a wall. And then she falls into the suitcase fitting inside perfectly.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 5:55:04 pm
Vial video, Indian soap opera viral video, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 suitcase video, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 viral video, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 meme, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 comedy video, Suitcase video memes, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, suitcase, Indian soap opera, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile the clip left many speechless, due to the lack of logic, others anticipated what might happen next.Picture credit: Twitter/@panku_

A scene from a popular Indian serial shows a character getting trapped inside a suitcase but has many netizens questioning how that was possible.

An episode from ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’, which airs on Colors TV, is now inspiring memes and jokes after a short clip showed a character getting trapped in a suitcase.

The clip shows a character played by actor Helly Shah tripping over a suitcase, and hitting her head against a wall. And then she falls into the suitcase fitting inside perfectly. The suitcase also mysteriously shuts and is carried away by a man, who throws it in a swimming pool.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The character played by actor Rahul Sudhir then turns up at the pool and realises she’s drowning inside the suitcase.

Watch the clip here:

Many on social media said they were left speechless, and others tried to guess what happened next. Take a look at some of the reactions to the scene on social media:

The video, which was shared by Twitter user Pankaj Ahuja, has received over three million likes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement
X