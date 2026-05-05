‘Virat Kohli, call me’: iShowSpeed’s ‘bowling’ video goes viral; he asks Mumbai Indians for a contract

American YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr—better known as IShowSpeed or simply Speed—is trending again, this time from his stop in the Caribbean. During a visit to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the internet personality drew large crowds and shared the field with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.
In a clip that’s now circulating widely, Speed is seen at the non-striker’s end watching Joseph send one past the off stump. Dressed in an Antigua and Barbuda jersey, he then decides to try his hand at bowling, though what followed looked more like a throw than a legal delivery. He still managed to hit the stumps directly, which got a reaction, but what he said next really caught people’s attention.
“I might be the greatest. Virat Kohli, call me… ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me,” Speed shouted. “Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me.”
🚨| WATCH: Speed hits a wicket while playing cricket, then starts saying he needs to get signed to a cricket team 🏏
“Virat Kohli call me… ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me” 😭🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IXAI2z7D4C
— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 3, 2026
The moment quickly took off online, especially among Indian fans who are well aware of Kohli’s stature in the game. Social media users had a field day reacting to Speed’s antics. One of them joked, “Speed, that’s throwing not bowling. You ain’t playing baseball.” Another wrote, “IShowSpeed turning every sport into a career application form.” A third added, “Speed tries bowling once and demands a contract from every team on Earth.”
While his technique wouldn’t pass cricket’s rules, the direct hit showed surprising accuracy, and more than that, it reinforced his admiration for Kohli. This isn’t new territory for Speed either. He was in India during the 2023 World Cup and has often been spotted wearing the Indian jersey.
In the same video, he also took a playful dig during a casual match, calling a poor shot “that’s Babar Azam stuff”, before praising Kohli after playing a better one, “Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli, baby.”
Speed has previously spoken about being disappointed when Kohli stepped away from Test cricket, and his growing connection with the sport continues to show.
Disclaimer: This is factual analysis of trending social media content and does not constitute professional sports or career advice. While this video is circulating widely, the claims and actions depicted have not been independently verified for professional sporting standards and are intended for entertainment purposes only.