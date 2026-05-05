‘Virat Kohli, call me’: iShowSpeed’s ‘bowling’ video goes viral; he asks Mumbai Indians for a contract

Speed has previously spoken about being disappointed when Kohli stepped away from Test cricket

American YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr—better known as IShowSpeed or simply Speed—is trending again, this time from his stop in the Caribbean. During a visit to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, the internet personality drew large crowds and shared the field with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

In a clip that’s now circulating widely, Speed is seen at the non-striker’s end watching Joseph send one past the off stump. Dressed in an Antigua and Barbuda jersey, he then decides to try his hand at bowling, though what followed looked more like a throw than a legal delivery. He still managed to hit the stumps directly, which got a reaction, but what he said next really caught people’s attention.