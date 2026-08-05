‘Catches defaulters now’: Ishan Kishan seen working at RBI office, social media reacts

Appointed to the Reserve Bank of India under the sports quota, Ishan Kishan has temporarily resumed office duties in Patna, with viral photos showing him wearing his ID card alongside colleagues.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 02:19 PM IST
Ishan Kishan RBI officeKishan was spotted with his colleagues at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna.
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Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is making headlines for a reason unrelated to the game. The wicketkeeper-batter has reportedly resumed his duties as an assistant manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna while taking a break from professional cricket.

Hired by the RBI under the sports quota, Kishan has temporarily returned to office work. Photos circulating online show the 28-year-old wearing his official ID card and interacting with colleagues at the Patna branch.

Kishan, who made his international debut in 2021, has represented India in all three formats. One of the biggest milestones of his career came in 2022 when he smashed a record-breaking double century against Bangladesh in an ODI, becoming the youngest batter to score an ODI double hundred.

Although the cricketer is currently away from competitive action, reports suggest his return to the RBI office is only for a brief period and he is expected to resume his cricketing commitments later.

Check out the viral photos:

 

 

The viral images of Kishan at work quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing their thoughts on the unusual sight.

“For those who are shocked, Ishan Kishan is given honr. RBI employee seat since 2017 under sports quota. Ishan represents RBI in many domestic tournaments,” wrote one user.

“Actually, the job of a banker suits him more than that of a cricketer,” commented another.

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“Playing for the nation one day, reporting back to work the next. Whether the job came through the sports quota or not, respecting your responsibilities is what defines true character,” added a third person.

“Bro catches impossible catches on the cricket field and impossible defaulters at the bank. Different arenas, same commitment,” wrote another fan.

Kishan is set to return to competitive cricket later this month. He will captain the East Zone side in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 23, while young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named vice-captain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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