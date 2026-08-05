‘Catches defaulters now’: Ishan Kishan seen working at RBI office, social media reacts

Kishan was spotted with his colleagues at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is making headlines for a reason unrelated to the game. The wicketkeeper-batter has reportedly resumed his duties as an assistant manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna while taking a break from professional cricket.

Hired by the RBI under the sports quota, Kishan has temporarily returned to office work. Photos circulating online show the 28-year-old wearing his official ID card and interacting with colleagues at the Patna branch.

Kishan, who made his international debut in 2021, has represented India in all three formats. One of the biggest milestones of his career came in 2022 when he smashed a record-breaking double century against Bangladesh in an ODI, becoming the youngest batter to score an ODI double hundred.