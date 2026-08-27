‘Started hating that life’: Why a Dubai real estate agent opened cafe in Uttarakhand

For years, Ishan Grover was part of the fast-moving real estate world in Dubai. But a visit to the mountains of Uttarakhand changed how he looked at life.
Grover eventually decided to stay back in the mountains and co-founded Thoda Slow, a cafe in Kasar Devi built around a philosophy that is as much personal as it is professional: slowing down and finding peace away from the chaos of city life.
His story was featured by content creator Himanshu Khosla in his Unfiltered Life series. While exploring Grover’s cafe, Khosla spoke to him about the decision that led him from Dubai to the mountains. “I used to do real estate in Dubai, and when I came here, I fell in love with this place, and I stayed back,” Grover said.
The name of his cafe reflects the kind of life he now wants to lead. “I am promoting slow life, and I want to live a slow life. That is why I named it Thoda Slow,” he said.
For Grover, moving away from the city was not simply about escaping a busy lifestyle. A difficult personal experience played a major role in changing his perspective. He lost his father to cancer, and the time he spent going back and forth to hospitals made him question the life he had been pursuing. “I was just running around hospitals, and I saw what happens and what is going on, and I started hating that life,” he recalled.
That experience made Grover increasingly conscious of how he wanted to spend his own time. Instead of continuing with the pressures and “hassle” of city life, he began looking for somewhere he could live more peacefully. The mountains eventually became that place. “I find my peace in the mountains. So, I started living in the mountains,” Grover said.
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His decision was also rooted in a simple belief: if he had the financial freedom to choose a different life, there was little reason not to. “I feel like if I can afford to do this, I should do it,” he said.
Grover’s story struck a chord with people who watched the video, with several viewers praising both his decision and Khosla’s series.
“Ishan Bhai your vision, your venture is the outcome of the peace that you’ve inculcated inside. Full Power. Kudos to @himanshukhosla1991 for sharing these unfiltered lives, in today social media parlance, much requisite,” one user wrote. “Keep shining, baba, more power and success to you,” another person commented.
“An inspiration to many @grover_ishan_always proud of you,” a third user added.