‘Started hating that life’: Why a Dubai real estate agent opened cafe in Uttarakhand

Grover now runs Thoda Slow in Kasar Devi, a cafe inspired by his search for peace in the mountains.

For years, Ishan Grover was part of the fast-moving real estate world in Dubai. But a visit to the mountains of Uttarakhand changed how he looked at life.

Grover eventually decided to stay back in the mountains and co-founded Thoda Slow, a cafe in Kasar Devi built around a philosophy that is as much personal as it is professional: slowing down and finding peace away from the chaos of city life.

His story was featured by content creator Himanshu Khosla in his Unfiltered Life series. While exploring Grover’s cafe, Khosla spoke to him about the decision that led him from Dubai to the mountains. “I used to do real estate in Dubai, and when I came here, I fell in love with this place, and I stayed back,” Grover said.