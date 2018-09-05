Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Is rash driving worth the risk? Pune police does an experiment to show why it isn’t

It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. Stressing about the same, the tweet questions people whether rash driving is even worth it. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 3:25:53 pm
Ahmedabad Police, Ahmedabad Police tweet, Ahmedabad Police road safety tweet, Ahmedabad Police viral tweet, road safety tweet, viral tweet, It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. (Source: Ahmedabad Police/Twitter)
In an attempt to discourage people from rash driving, Pune Police came up with an interesting experiment. They did so by pitching two bikers together, on similar vehicles to travel a distance of 10 km but with different instructions. While one was told to religiously follow traffic rules and the other was told to reach the destination ‘at the earliest’ in whichever way he wanted. Pune deputy commissioner Tejaswi Satpute tweeted the experiment and the time difference between the two riders.

In her tweet, she wrote, “Dear all, Did a small experiment 2day. Sent 2 bikers on 2 same company bikes frm katraj to s.nagar(10km), one was told to do whatever and reach at the earliest n other was asked to religiously follow traffic rules. Travel time diff ws 4mins.
IS IT WORTH RISKING LIFE FOR 4 MINS???”

It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. Stressing about the same, the tweet questions people whether rash driving is even worth it. Satpute’s tweet went viral in no time, with many appreciating the experiment. The official Twitter handle of Ahmedabad Police retweeted the tweet asking people if the risk was worth it.

The experiment has recived a positive response online with many stating the need to discourage rash drivers on the road. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

