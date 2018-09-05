Is rash driving worth the risk? Pune police does an experiment to show why it isn’t

It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. (Source: Ahmedabad Police/Twitter) It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. (Source: Ahmedabad Police/Twitter)

In an attempt to discourage people from rash driving, Pune Police came up with an interesting experiment. They did so by pitching two bikers together, on similar vehicles to travel a distance of 10 km but with different instructions. While one was told to religiously follow traffic rules and the other was told to reach the destination ‘at the earliest’ in whichever way he wanted. Pune deputy commissioner Tejaswi Satpute tweeted the experiment and the time difference between the two riders.

ALSO READ | ‘Yamaraja’ helps Bengaluru traffic police in safe drive campaign; Twitterati laud the decision

In her tweet, she wrote, “Dear all, Did a small experiment 2day. Sent 2 bikers on 2 same company bikes frm katraj to s.nagar(10km), one was told to do whatever and reach at the earliest n other was asked to religiously follow traffic rules. Travel time diff ws 4mins.

IS IT WORTH RISKING LIFE FOR 4 MINS???”

Dear all

Did a small experiment 2day. Sent 2 bikers on 2 same company bikes frm katraj to s.nagar(10km), one was told to do whatever and reach at the earliest n other was asked to religiously follow traffic rules. Travel time diff ws 4mins.

IS IT WORTH RISKING LIFE FOR 4 MINS??? pic.twitter.com/SwYa8EDZpi — Tejaswi Satpute (@TejaswiSatpute) September 4, 2018

It is interesting to note how the difference between the two bikers was only four minutes. Stressing about the same, the tweet questions people whether rash driving is even worth it. Satpute’s tweet went viral in no time, with many appreciating the experiment. The official Twitter handle of Ahmedabad Police retweeted the tweet asking people if the risk was worth it.

Why so much hurry? Experiment shows just 4 min. delay if you obey traffic rules. So much risk just to have 2 bowls of 2-minute noodles! Which one are you? #RoadSafety https://t.co/U5VjxsXH9X — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) September 5, 2018

The experiment has recived a positive response online with many stating the need to discourage rash drivers on the road. Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

Surely its not. Instead of breaking traffic rules & putting someone’s life in danger, its better to start early drive comfortably reach timely. Appreciate your efforts & innovative approach. — Bhushan (@BhushanRanade7) September 5, 2018

Excellent way of teaching public. — Strategic Securities (@strattsec) September 5, 2018

Great initiative. Keep it up. We need more and more public awareness. — PDS (@Shahpratikd) September 5, 2018

Wonderful experiment – salute you Satputeji 🙏🏾😊 — Ramyavaran (@Ramyavaran) September 5, 2018

Great out of box thinking .. pls create a video of this.. Congrats — iMihir (@mihirsa) September 5, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd