Is Nithyananda’s Kailaasa a territory or a state of mind?

By now, you have probably heard that fugitive ‘godman’ Nithyananda, accused of rape and of confining children in his ashram illegally, has founded a new country called Kailaasa.

The ‘country’ has a flag, a constitution, quite an evolved economic system, a passport and an emblem.

What it doesn’t seem to have is actual, physical land.

What Nithyananda says about Kailaasa

According to its website, “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. Kailaasa was created with the determination to not just preserve and protect Sanatana Hindu Dharma and share it with the entire world, but also to share the story of persecution that is yet unknown to the world. Towards this goal, Kailaasa is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism.”

Has Nithyananda created a country?

News reports have mentioned that Nithyananda has “bought an island” close to Trinidad and Tobago from Ecuador. The geography of this is rather confusing. Ecuador borders the Pacific Ocean, and Trinidad and Tobago is between the Caribbean Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean. So it is not clear how Ecuador managed to sell off an island close to Trinidad and Tobago.

Also, Republic TV says the island was “bought from Vladi islands from Ecuador”. But Vladi Islands seems to be a website that sells private islands from across the world. It is not clear how authentic the website is, and if Nithyananda shopped online for the island.

Rising beyond the material

Kailaasa’s website suggests it is above material things such as land, and is more of a spiritual concept.

Sample this, from kailaasa.org: “As a nation, Kailaasa is peaceful, sovereign, service-oriented and represents an ideology, rather than a territory. The vision of Kailaasa is the enlightenment living of all humanity, a lofty goal that can be achieved only if we function as a sovereign nation that is not under any one country, but works with all of them.”

Also, “As a stateless nation, it [Kailaasa] does not seek new territory but rather diplomatic recognition as the legitimate representative of the ideology of enlightened humanity…The vision of Kailaasa is to unite all countries in serving the world with the wisdom of the science of Enlightenment, which is the mastery key in solving various problems facing the world.”

Again: “Kailaasa aims to unite all countries in the united goal of solving the world’s problems. Kailaasa the NATION is a REVIVAL of the tradition of solving all problems based on ONENESS as revealed and practiced in the tradition of Kailaasa (the abode of Paramashiva).”

So, while our earthly, mundane minds could only think of land and territory, Nithyananda seems to be reviving a grand tradition that can solve the world’s problems.

Passport, citizenship and flag

Despite its virtual moorings, Kailaasa does offer a passport and citizenship.

The citizenship of Kailaasa is up for grabs for “all practising Hindus and Hindus who would like to deepen their practise.” This charitably includes “anyone who aspires to practise Hinduism.”

Kailaasa also seems to give competetion to our own Citizenship Amendment Bill by seeking to provide a “safe refuge for any persecuted Hindu. Kailaasa embraces all Hindu diaspora, including Hinduism practised by non-Indic people such as Balinese of Bali Island (Indonesia), Tengger of Java (Indonesia) and Balamon Cham of Vietnam and others.”

The website asks for a lot of information to apply as 'spiritual citizen'.

The website offers an option to apply for citizenship, but wants a lot of personal information, such as name, email address, address, and, for some reason, hobbies and interests.

The “nation” also has a detailed system of governance, including departments of homeland security and defence; commerce; housing; human services; education; technology and enlightened civilization, along with a treasury.

While people are encouraged to apply for jobs here, if you click on the link, you will be intimidatingly asked to “Create 1008 Enlightened Ecosystems all around the World”, instead of working in one country.

The passport, too, “by the grace of Paramashiva”, will allow you free entry “in all eleven dimensions and fourteen lokas”, rather than one country of Kailaasa. Also, it is not the passport will get you past immigration in any real country.

The flag, Rishabha Dhvaja, a rather pretty maroon and gold, is available for download, but you can hoist in anywhere “to declare your Integrity & support for the Hindu Nation Kailaasa (in accordance with your local and national laws & protocols for flag hoisting).”

You can hoist this Rishabha Dhvaja anywhee to have "Paramashiva's breathing space fill it", says the website. (Picture: kailaasa.org)

“Understand, wherever you put this flag, that space will intensely vibrate with Paramashiva’s breathing space. Anywhere you put this Kailaasa cosmic flag, Rishabha Dhvaja, Paramashiva’s breathing space will fill it; Paramashiva’s inner space will fill it. In your office, home, cars, temples… everywhere have this Kailaasa flag,” says the website.

Nithyananda’s pleas for land donation

In these, he says he was forced to leave India as “Hinduphobic forces” (which included the enforcement agencies) wanted to assasinate him, and it’s very difficult for innocent men like him to survive in the country. He asks his followers to arrange for land in any country in the world, where he can set up gurukuls and everyone can live happily ever after.

Sovereign Order of Malta twist

However, things get confusing when the website talks of Kailaasa being like the Sovereign Order of Malta. “In this approach to diplomacy based service, Kailaasa is similar to the Sovereign Order of Malta, a sovereign hospitalier-service nation which has diplomatic relations with 110 countries,” it says.

The Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta is a Catholic religious order that owns actual land in Rome, and though it’s not recognised as a nation by the United Nations, where it has observer status.

When the website says Kailaasa is like the Sovereign Order of Malta, it’s not clear if it means it holds some territory too.

Economy

What the website is very clear on is economy and donations. Kailaasa seeks to become an “investment vehicle to centralize Hindu devotee cash flow. This fund will attract investment from the entire Hindu community, one of the wealthiest communities in the world.”

This fund will then “strengthen the community by investing in things that matter to the community, in purely non-violent businesses that follow the principles of the Agamas.”

It will also lend money to the members of the community “for them to invest in non-violent businesses.” The website says the fund will be “so attractive that anyone in the world will be eager to invest in it.”

The website says “at a more ambitious scale, our aim is to create a Hindu Reserve Bank which creates its own supply of money which is not contaminated by fiat currency” — a bank without borders to be run by Nithyananda.

