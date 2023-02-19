‘Is it chole bhature?’ Fans wonder as Virat Kohli’s reaction when food delivered to dressing room goes viral

Virat Kohli’s reaction on being informed that food has arrived during the India-Australia Test match in Delhi has received tons of reactions, with even Zomato giving it a hilarious twist. In a viral clip on social media, Kohli was seen discussing with head coach Rahul Dravid in the pavilion.

Kohli was dismissed on 44 by debutant Matthew Kuhnemann on day 2 of the second Test at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, his LBW dismissal became a point of debate as the ball was very close to both his bat and pad. Kohli seemed frustrated with the decision after he returned to the dressing room.

Kohli was later seen discussing with head coach Rahul Dravid. However, when a man comes to inform them that food has arrived, Kohli pauses mid-discussion and gives a clap. He then asked the man to keep the packaged food aside and said he would be coming. Kohli’s reaction led to netizens wondering if his confessed favourite chole bhature had arrived.

Food aggregator and delivery app Zomato gave a reference to Kohli’s favourite dish as they wrote, “When your order from rama chole bhature arrives.”

Watch the video below:

when your order from rama chole bhature arrives https://t.co/BeLZwl2GJ8 — zomato (@zomato) February 18, 2023

“I love the accuracy in this tweet!!” commented a user. “Today don’t remind us on food. Festival fasting,” said another.

In the past, Kohli has shared his love for chole bhature as a kid from an outlet in his hometown called Rama Chole Bhature.

India are leading the 4-match Test series 1-0 after their comprehensive victory in Nagpur. India was bowled out for 262 in their first innings. At the end of day 2, Australia were leading by 62 runs.