Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s viral tweet on pizza deliveries sparks debate

Raising the issue of safety, Police Commissioner Bengaluru tweeted asking netizens whether getting a free pizza was worth a person risking his life for it. (Source: Getty Images) Raising the issue of safety, Police Commissioner Bengaluru tweeted asking netizens whether getting a free pizza was worth a person risking his life for it. (Source: Getty Images)

Given the number of outlets that offers pizza for free if it’s not delivered 30 minutes after being ordered, Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner tweeted that it was time to evaluate whether it was worth asking delivery persons to risk their lives just to stick to the deadline.

IPS officer Bhaskar Rao’s tweet asked people whether they have the heart to take a free pizza from a delivery person for failing to meet the deadline. Rao also said he was considering asking pizza companies to extend the deadline to 40 minutes given the risks delivery persons take.

“Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 minutes? I am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 minutes as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules,” he wrote in the tweet.

Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 21, 2020

Many agreed with Rao and criticised delivery companies for putting extreme pressure on employees.

“It’s a stupid concept, particularly in a service industry that penalises its staff for reasons beyond their control. The pressure it puts on the delivery mechanism as well as unrealistic expectations from customer end, motivated by a consumerist freeloader culture, is ridiculous!” user @MeDamselDee tweeted in response.

Here are some other reactions:

You’re right. The one who made the 30 min rule seriously didn’t take the traffic chaos into consideration. Risking lives at the cost of customer satisfaction is not at all fair. — rahul (@ingeniousrahul) January 21, 2020

Thank you for raising this issue sir.

Road safety is not merely a rulebook, it’s a matter of Life. — Dr Sumangal Bose (@DrSumangal) January 21, 2020

Noble thought.

Can you also ensure police responds and reports to emergency calls within 30 min.

Many a times you guys take longer than the Pizza delivery guys. — SpunkyCynic (@SpunkyCynic) January 21, 2020

Please do. This 30mins or Free is absolutely not worth anyone risking their lives. The time limit should be removed completely & immediately. Let it be delivery within reasonable time no fixed limit. — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 21, 2020

Dear Commissioner, extending the time will not keep these kids safe. What will is the traffic police enforcing rules stringently. At present they’re just interested in overspeeding & doc check. While this is important so is wrong parking, driving on the wrong side & many more. — V M Raghunath (@vmraghunath) January 21, 2020

It’s a stupid concept, particularly in a service industry that penalises its staff for reasons beyond their control. The pressure it puts on the delivery mechanism as well as unrealistic expectations from customer end, motivated by a consumerist freeloader culture, is ridiculous! — Deepti (@MeDamselDee) January 21, 2020

