Fans pay homage to Irrfan Khan on social media with unique artworks

Condolences poured in from fellow actors after popular Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away Wednesday. On social media, #IrrfanKhan and ‘Irfan Khan dies’ were trending on Twitter and as tributes poured in from fans across the globe, many paid homage to the star with art works based on him and characters he played.
The 53-year-old Khan acted in over 50 Indian films, and several international movies, including The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World among others.
Here are some of the popular tributes to the actor on social media:
"I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but always hurts the most is not a moment to say goodbye." . . . A tribute to the legend. RIP! . . . . #irfankhan #irrfankhan #bollywood #legend #rip #celebrity #goodbye #tribute #shocking #caricature #drawing #sketch #blackandwhite #pencil #art #artistsoninstagram #dailyart #dailysketch #artofinstagram #charcoal #caricatureartist #artislife #portrait #portraitdrawing #artwork
“Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main Jhelum bhi main, Chinar bhi main … Dair bhi hoon, Haram bhi hoon … Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, Main hoon pandit … Main tha, Main hoon Aur main hi rahoonga.” Always. ❤️ . . . Art by @almost_bobby and @bob_almost . . . . . . . #irrfankhan
I started making this illustration from Paan Singh Tomar back in May 2018, couldn't complete it. Life is so uncertain, one moment you are winning people's heart by your performance the other moment you're not there. Still remember his interview for Jurassic World in which Irrfan said he didn't have money to buy tickets for Jurassic Park part 1 and now I am playing an important role in that movie franchise. Will miss your mesmerizing perfomances, your beautiful eyes, your soulful smile. THANK YOU IRRFAN KHAN, MAY YOU REST IN PEACE @irrfan
Chaal hum chalenge, shye bhi hum denge, aur maat bhi hum denge… Aapne to maat dedi sir..😥😓 RIP @irrfan #irrfankhan #irrfan #ripirrfankhan #ripirrfan #angrezimedium #bollywood #bollywoodnews #lifeofpie #topicalpost #topicalspot #momentmarketing #advertising #adagency #socialsamosa #socialmediamarketingagency #socialmediaagency #socialmediaadvertising #india #trendingindia #indiatrend #bollywoodactor #bollywoodupdates
Wish we could take more of those rides with you. We will miss your smile and wit..RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/RYZsKBHwTy
— Mali’s (@Malicartoonist) April 29, 2020
Rip Irrfan Khan legend of bollywood.#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/PKapcZuuz2
— Pinkesh Panchal (@pinkeshpanchall) April 29, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to one of the finest actors of our country. I have been and will always be your huge fan forever. May your soul rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan #Irrfan #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPIrrfan pic.twitter.com/vGibviqv5P
— Sudeep Gandhi (@GandhiSudeep) April 29, 2020
No one has this range, and no one ever will. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/uYWKmL9ebw
— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 29, 2020
It hurts. 2020 is officially cancelled. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/hD6SxnHVkH
— rahul 🌻 (@selg_stan) April 29, 2020
What always hurts the most. RIP #IrrfanKhan. pic.twitter.com/btLMW7art3
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 29, 2020
Was watching this movie few days ago. Now it hits hard. #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/ymSy70XUge
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 29, 2020
It’s hard to find an Indian who isn’t fan of #IrrfanKhan‘s acting & his simplicity of life. One of the greatest ever actor of Bollywood & most importantly a great human being. #RestInPeace Legend 💔
— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 29, 2020
He was admired for his great acting skills in the Bollywood. Finest actor and a wonderful human being. He was a prolific contributor to the world cinema.
A star was born once, but now he became a shooting star. we lost a gem.#RestInPeace
(7 January 1967- 29th april 2020) pic.twitter.com/XpnYHALaTU
— Aviatrix👩✈️ (@FlyersBlueFlame) April 29, 2020
Born on January 7, 1966 as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur, Irrfan was pursuing his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama. After a successful stint on television, he made his big-screen debut in the 1988 Mira Nair-directed Salaam Bombay.
With many accolades under his belt, he won a National award and four Filmfare awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2011 by the Indian government for his contribution to arts and cinema. Known for his versatility and seemingly effortless performances, he was one of the most respected stars in Indian cinema.
