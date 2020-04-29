Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Fans pay homage to Irrfan Khan on social media with unique artworks

Fans used popular dialogues and characters Irrfan Khan had played to come up with some remarkable artwork to pay homage to the actor.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 3:54:53 pm
Fans have been sharing heartfelt artworks in his honour on social media. (Source: bob_almost , almost_bobby, art.soopified/ Instagram)

Condolences poured in from fellow actors  after popular Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away Wednesday. On social media, #IrrfanKhan and ‘Irfan Khan dies’ were trending on Twitter and as tributes poured in from fans across the globe, many paid homage to the star with art works based on him and characters he played.

The 53-year-old Khan acted in over 50 Indian films, and several international movies, including The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Jurassic World among others.

Here are some of the popular tributes to the actor on social media:

Born on January 7, 1966 as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur, Irrfan was pursuing his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama. After a successful stint on television, he made his big-screen debut in the 1988 Mira Nair-directed Salaam Bombay.

With many accolades under his belt, he won a National award and four Filmfare awards and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2011 by the Indian government for his contribution to arts and cinema. Known for his versatility and seemingly effortless performances, he was one of the most respected stars in Indian cinema.

