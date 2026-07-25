Irengbam Ritu Chanu uses airport walkway on crutches before CWG 2026: WATCH

As the Commonwealth Games 2026 get underway in Glasgow, a touching video featuring Indian para athlete Irengbam Ritu Chanu has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared by Indian professional basketball player and Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India Vice President Ulhas Koravi Satyanarayan, better known as Ulhas KS, shows a simple yet inspiring moment before the competition.
The video was posted on Instagram by Ulhas KS with the caption, “Absolutely unstoppable. Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow.”
In the now-viral clip, Ulhas is seen encouraging and assisting Chanu as she tries to step onto a moving walkway at an airport. After a few unsuccessful attempts, Chanu finally manages to get on the flat escalator. As she reaches the other side safely, her face lights up with a wide smile while Ulhas cheers her on, celebrating the small but meaningful victory.
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The heartwarming moment has resonated with thousands online, with many praising Chanu’s determination and Ulhas’s encouragement.
One user wrote, “She’s such a sweetheart and a warrior at the same time.”
Another commented, “Giving up doesn’t exist in our dictionary.” A third user said, “Ulhas — keep up your contribution to the sport and country. So of proud of you.”
Another comment read, “Often people are afraid to do something that they have never tried, you gave her courage to do. Appreciate your work @ks_ulhas.”
Irengbam Ritu Chanu is a wheelchair basketball player from Manipur who represents India in the women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball team at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She lost her right leg in a road accident as a child but refused to let the setback define her, eventually building a career in wheelchair basketball.
She is part of India’s women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball squad alongside Minakshi Harichandra Jadhav, Reena Rameshchandra Gupta and Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar. The team secured its place at the Glasgow Games after delivering a strong performance at the 2025 IWBF Asia Oceania Championships. This edition of the Commonwealth Games also marks India’s first-ever appearance in wheelchair basketball at the event.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are being held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes across 10 sporting disciplines, including several para sports.