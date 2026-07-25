Irengbam Ritu Chanu uses airport walkway on crutches before CWG 2026: WATCH

As the Commonwealth Games 2026 get underway in Glasgow, a touching video featuring Indian para athlete Irengbam Ritu Chanu has captured the attention of social media users. The clip, shared by Indian professional basketball player and Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India Vice President Ulhas Koravi Satyanarayan, better known as Ulhas KS, shows a simple yet inspiring moment before the competition.

The video was posted on Instagram by Ulhas KS with the caption, “Absolutely unstoppable. Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow.”

In the now-viral clip, Ulhas is seen encouraging and assisting Chanu as she tries to step onto a moving walkway at an airport. After a few unsuccessful attempts, Chanu finally manages to get on the flat escalator. As she reaches the other side safely, her face lights up with a wide smile while Ulhas cheers her on, celebrating the small but meaningful victory.