IRCTC’s epic reply to website user’s complaint about ‘obscene and vulgar’ ads triggers meme fest

When an IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website user Anand Kumar found “obscene and vulgar” advertisement appearing on the Indian Railways website, he decided to alert the authorities about the same. However, little did he know that the “embarrassing and irritating” content appearing on the website was a result of his own browsing behaviour, something that a response from the official IRCTC official clarified.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar shared several screenshots of the advertisement that were showing on the website along with a tweet that read, “Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating.” Tagging various official Twitter handles, including Railway minister Piyush Goyal, he asked them to “kindly look into” the matter.

Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @PiyushGoyalOffc kindly look into. pic.twitter.com/nb3BmbztUt — Anand Kumar (@anandk2012) May 29, 2019

However, the response by IRCTC official, informing Kumar that the ads, as seen on the website, were based on his user data and history seemed to have solved the mystery behind their appearance. “Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads. These ads use cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads.”

Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads . -IRCTC Official — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) May 29, 2019

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, and many trolled Kumar for his ‘complaint’. From hilarious jokes to memes, here are some of the many reactions trending on Twitter.

