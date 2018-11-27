IRCTC joins bandwagon, trolls IndiGo over new web check-in controversy

Toggle Menu
"As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," tweeted IndiGo. While people slammed the airlines, Indian railways did not let the opportunity pass.

IRCTC trolled IndiGo airlines after the budget airlines was slammed for charging for web check-ins. (Source: Getty Images)

“We believe in being as transparent with our customers as we can be! No hidden charges on any bookings made via IRCTC Air!” tweeted the official Twitter handle of IRCTC. The tweet comes after budget airlines IndiGo was slammed for introducing extra charges for web check-in for all seats. Though IndiGo clarified that there is no change in the web check-in practice and it is not compulsory to pay for the seats, the trolling has not stopped.

The new policy came to light after a passenger raised an issue to which IndiGo responded, “As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability.” While people slammed IndiGo for the tweet, Indian railways did not let the opportunity pass and trolled the airlines.

“No need to pay extra charges for Web-Checkins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates” the Railways tweeted.

Quite clever. Don’t you think?

