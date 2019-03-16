IRCTC Holi Contest 2019: Sing your favourite Bollywood songs to win prizes

IRCTC Holi Contest 2019: With Holi just around the corner, preparations for the festival of colour have already begun. People are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family, and everyone knows this festival is incomplete without mouth-watering sweets and peppy songs!

On the occasion of Holi, which will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has rolled out a special contest where you can perform your favourite Holi number and win some prizes! Thanks to Bollywood, from Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, there is no dearth of songs on the festival.

Inviting Netizens to sing aloud their special Holi songs this year, IRCTC has asked people to submit videos and gain a chance to win some prizes.

To compete, participants must choose a hit Holi number, sing it aloud and share it on the TikTok app. With a note on why the song is special for them, participants must also add their favourite travel destination.

“Have you started crooning to the popular Holi Bollywood songs already? Come; Sing out your famous Holi Song pretty loud on Tik Tok video App and get famous with IRCTC Holi contest,” the Railways wrote on Twitter. It added that the winners will receive special gift hampers.

Among the big festivals in India, Holi is a time for friends and family to get together and douse each other in colours as they gorge sumptuous sweets like gujiyas and halwa, have thandai (especially with bhang) and then fill up on puri-subzi and a lot more.

The festival of colours is also an important part of Bollywood. From its grandeur to vibrancy, Hindi films have for decades captured the best of this celebration on the big screen.