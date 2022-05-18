Irate villagers throw stones at tiger cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni; watch video

In an inhuman incident, two tiger cubs were injured allegedly by villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. Videos showing people pelting stones at one of the tiger cubs and shouting at the feline have angered netizens.

Adil, a Twitter user shared a photograph of two tiger cubs and tweeted that the two were spotted near a pond by Belgaon villagers on their way to collect tendu leaves. The forest department and Pench Tiger Reserve officials were informed later.

In a video shared by Adil, a large group of villagers are heard howling and a tiger cub is seen running away from the mob. Another clip shows a tiger cub limping and struggling hard to escape. Villagers are heard saying, “Catch it, catch it” and stones are seen thrown at the feline. The third clip shared by Adil also shows the tiger cub being attacked by stones while a person is heard saying, “don’t harm it” and many others shout “capture it”.

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a compiled clip of the incident and wrote, “Vote banks come first. There is no humanity left in this world. Hope those “empowered” humans pelting stones on a lil baby, burn in hell.”

A PTI report said that the two tiger cubs were rescued by a team of forest department officials. “The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water. The villagers surrounded them with sticks and the Police and forest personnel reached the spot. A rescue team from Pench Tiger Reserve arrived around 2.45 pm. In a one-hour long operation, the cubs were caged and transferred to Kanha rescue centre,” chief conservator of forest (Seoni circle) SS Udde told PTI. Udde denied that the cubs were injured and said that they will be under the doctors’ care at Kanha rescue centre.