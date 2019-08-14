A video of Iranian men dancing to a Tamil song to warm up has impressed even Anand Mahindra

An undated video doing the rounds on social media claims to show a group of Iranian men warming up in a gym to a Tamil song and has gone viral. It even caught the eye of the Mahindra group chairman, who also shared the video.

The song the men are seen dancing to is ‘Mambazhamam Mambazhamam’ from the Tamil film Pokkiri and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The enthusiasm of the men inspired Mahindra who shared the video and said that he would make this a part of his daily routine from now on.

“I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day!” he wrote on Twitter.

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019

The video was loved by many others online and they also said they wanted to dance to peppy beats.

This is pumping 😁

Music unite us more than any thing and any religion. https://t.co/gQC6lFcMyA — AMIT KUMAR (@whimsyamit) August 14, 2019

Wow 😄😄😄 I can’t understand the words but I can enjoy. Look nani.@y_rajit https://t.co/rrmJG8pL3i — Aparna Gupta (@GAparna7) August 14, 2019

This is awesome !! One automatically start bouncing after listening to this tune !! https://t.co/EzrtEJ1izB — kaustuv seal (@kaustuvseal) August 14, 2019

Soft power of India facilitating Muscle power of Iran. 😊 https://t.co/oX73LknFH0 — Rajneesh Mishra🇮🇳 (@rajneeshm92) August 14, 2019

Music has no boundaries.. https://t.co/RVPqMbwbJQ — Kuppuswamy Gangadhar (@KuppuswamyGang2) August 14, 2019

No more excuses to not do sports now! 😂 https://t.co/L2AIBhILVd — badsat93 (@badsat93) August 14, 2019

WOW…..this looks like so much fun….👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/PXlybC2bMI — Priya Pillay (@pixiepriya) August 14, 2019

I think it can be a morning mantra for all! https://t.co/bOFhuztk84 — Dr. Namita Gopal (@Nami_Gopal) August 14, 2019

The guy in the front, with the red bandana, has nailed the steps. Shabash ! https://t.co/Y17gKeHM7u — Rashmi V (@iamrashmi) August 14, 2019

Looks like the most fun warm up https://t.co/CnYWBB2jlq pic.twitter.com/5tY4jgqb6g — Manoj Jacob (@tweet_mjacob) August 14, 2019

The film directed by Prabhu Deva featured actors Vijay and Asin in the lead roles. The film – which was a remake of a Telugu film – was remade in Hindi as Wanted, starring Salman Khan.