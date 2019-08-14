Toggle Menu
A video of Iranian men dancing to a Tamil song to warm up has impressed even Anand Mahindra

Men at an Iranian gym were seeing enjoying Sankar Mahadevan's peppy song 'Mambazhamam' from the Tamil film Pokkiri.

The clip went viral after Anand Mahindra shared it on Twitter.

An undated video doing the rounds on social media claims to show a group of Iranian men warming up in a gym to a Tamil song and has gone viral. It even caught the eye of the Mahindra group chairman, who also shared the video.

The song the men are seen dancing to is ‘Mambazhamam Mambazhamam’ from the Tamil film Pokkiri and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The enthusiasm of the men inspired Mahindra who shared the video and said that he would make this a part of his daily routine from now on.

“I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day!” he wrote on Twitter.

The video was loved by many others online and they also said they wanted to dance to peppy beats.

The film directed by Prabhu Deva featured actors Vijay and Asin in the lead roles. The film – which was a remake  of a Telugu film – was remade in Hindi as Wanted, starring Salman Khan.

