‘Goosebumps’: Iranian girl’s santoor rendition of Indian national anthem mesmerises all online

As India celebrates the 75th Independence Day, citizens around the country and the world are marking the special day with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and various other events.

Now, a video of a foreigner playing the Indian national anthem is melting hearts online.

In the video that is going viral, a young girl is seen playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a santoor. Dressed in a yellow kurta, and a colourful headscarf, the young artiste’s beautiful rendition has left many mesmerised. While it went viral across social media sites, including WhatsApp, what really caught the attention of netizens was the fact that the girl is not an Indian.

The instrumental version was performed by Tara Ghahremani, a 13-year-old musical prodigy from Tehran, Iran. The soulful rendition of the national anthem was also shared by Indian Embassy in Iran on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

She is no stranger when it comes to moving people with her music. The young artiste has managed to gain attention not just in her home turf, but also got international fame and recognition, and has won many accolades.

In 2020, Ghahremani won the coveted Global Child Prodigy Awards in the ‘Musician’ category. She was also among the Top 15 Child Prodigies of the year, acknowledged by the agency for spreading positive vibes through their music all around.

As the videos of playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ started to circulate, it earned her plaudits online. The sweet rendition of the national anthem played by the young foreigner has left many delighted on the internet.

Very very nice & amazing — Deepak Verma (@DeepakV78174111) August 15, 2021

Goosebumps……… — AAKASH SRIVASTAVA (@aakash__kumar__) August 15, 2021

OMG ! This is mesmerising ! — Rajesh Surana 🇮🇳 (@rajeshklsurana) August 14, 2021

She has become very popular across India. Thank you. Respects 🇮🇷🇮🇳 — 🇮🇳 अजीत অজীত Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) August 14, 2021

Great rendition of our National Anthem — Prof SankaraRaman Sankaranarayanan (@SteelProfessor) August 14, 2021

Wonderful. Not just the performance but also the fact that you showed interest something outside your country and culture. — Rishi Saria (@rishisaria) August 14, 2021

Absolutely wonderful! And love from India to you too. — Jayati Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@tinnidgdg) August 14, 2021

That was so awesome. An Indian expresses his gratitude at the respect paid to his nation, as well as appreciation for the mastery of an instrument that is part of the shared legacy of both nations. Kheili sepas-gozaram, kheili lotf darid. — Rohit (@Rohit48757337) August 14, 2021

The best part is that she completed it exactly 52 seconds… — Amethyst (@SayHi2Amethyst) August 14, 2021

Hats of BETI!A VERY GRAND SALUTE AND AFFECTION FROM WE INDIANS!!! — Ganesh Vajpayee (@GaneshVajpayee1) August 14, 2021