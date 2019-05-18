Toggle Menu
5-year-old Iranian boy’s exceptional football skills impress Anand Mahindra

"When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed. Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way," tweeted Mahindra as he shared the video the little boy.

However, due to Hosseini’s long hair, he is often mistaken for being a girl and had earlier gone viral as the “girl” with athletic skills.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter timeline is a treasure trove of amusing videos. While earlier it was a video of a girl in Kerala galloping away on her way to give her last class 10th board exam, this time he shared a video of a young boy playing football, which has been going viral on several social media platforms.

However, due to Hosseini’s long hair, he is often mistaken for being a girl and had earlier gone viral as the “girl” with athletic skills. But he has quite a fan following and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

