5-year-old Iranian boy’s exceptional football skills impress Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter timeline is a treasure trove of amusing videos. While earlier it was a video of a girl in Kerala galloping away on her way to give her last class 10th board exam, this time he shared a video of a young boy playing football, which has been going viral on several social media platforms.
ALSO READ | Netizens mourn the loss of Internet’s favourite Grumpy Cat
The clip features a five-year-old Arat Hosseini from Iran who is known for his exceptional football skills. “When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed. Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way,” tweeted Mahindra as he shared the video the little boy.
When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed. Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way! Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/pqfPMhMRoR
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 18, 2019
However, due to Hosseini’s long hair, he is often mistaken for being a girl and had earlier gone viral as the “girl” with athletic skills. But he has quite a fan following and over 2 million followers on Instagram.
What a talent👌 https://t.co/T8g4kcPKZY
— LeftArmChuck (@shalabhmanocha) May 18, 2019
Wow unbelievable 🔥👌 https://t.co/2J5S7D4REv
— Makarand Hegde (@HegdeMacDF) May 18, 2019
A little wonder.! Amazing in-born skills.#foootball https://t.co/RUWAW16g9g
— Jayanta Sarkar (@sarkarjayanta) May 18, 2019
Wow. Another messy in the making. Great to see him. https://t.co/ne63m53ruV
— Manoj Soni (@Soni21Manoj) May 18, 2019
Impressive Kid!! #Italian #amazing #awesome #soccer #football https://t.co/DQFS9OBlGn
— Siva Ch 🌟 (@kool_siva) May 18, 2019
Another glimpse of sensational football skills of Arat Hosseini (a.k.a. super kid, spider kid)… https://t.co/lns7UK3p1r
— Premjeet Singh (@_prem_) May 18, 2019
This!
Wow 😮 https://t.co/A2PseNgiZi
— Reza Zaidi (@Rezaidi) May 18, 2019
I’ve watched Arat Hosseini’s videos before and this is still amazing! #football #saturdayvibes https://t.co/k4vLhmxU75
— Graziella L Piccoli🦋 (@GLPiccoliICRC) May 18, 2019