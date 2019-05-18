5-year-old Iranian boy’s exceptional football skills impress Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s Twitter timeline is a treasure trove of amusing videos. While earlier it was a video of a girl in Kerala galloping away on her way to give her last class 10th board exam, this time he shared a video of a young boy playing football, which has been going viral on several social media platforms.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Netizens mourn the loss of Internet’s favourite Grumpy Cat

The clip features a five-year-old Arat Hosseini from Iran who is known for his exceptional football skills. “When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed. Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way,” tweeted Mahindra as he shared the video the little boy.

When I first saw this in my #whatsappwonderbox I thought it was a little girl & was amazed. Then trawled the net & it seems it’s really a 4 yr old Iranian boy! I’m still impressed by the way! Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/pqfPMhMRoR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 18, 2019

However, due to Hosseini’s long hair, he is often mistaken for being a girl and had earlier gone viral as the “girl” with athletic skills. But he has quite a fan following and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Wow. Another messy in the making. Great to see him. https://t.co/ne63m53ruV — Manoj Soni (@Soni21Manoj) May 18, 2019