Iran-Israel war: Flyers stranded at Mumbai, Bengaluru airports; share ordeal

The tensions heightened after military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 1, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Iran-Israel conflict triggers flight cancellations, leaving passengers strandedIran-Israel conflict triggers flight cancellations, leaving passengers stranded (Image: Air India/X)
The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have triggered travel chaos, leaving several passengers stranded at airports across India after multiple international flights were cancelled.

The tensions heightened after military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran, prompting temporary airspace closures over Iran, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan, Syria, and other parts of the Gulf region.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, several international flights were either cancelled or delayed, leaving passengers looking for alternatives.

“The flight has been cancelled, and they have no information on when operations will resume. They are not giving us rebooking options. We either wait, but we do not know for how long, or we book new tickets at our own expense. I have three tickets to rebook. It is not easy,” a passenger said.

“We were trying to fly back to the US, and our flight got cancelled… We did not get any information regarding our flight cancellation… We have not received any messages. We’ve been here for almost an hour now… We were going via Bahrain,” another passenger shared.

The Mumbai international airport issued a passenger advisory on X, stating, “Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces in West Asia, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly.”

At the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, travellers bound for destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Italy faced sudden cancellations. Some passengers said they were informed that flights may not resume until a ceasefire is declared.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru airport said, “Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes. To support passengers, a dedicated help desk is being set up at the Kerbside (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance.”

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader for over three decades, was killed on Saturday in US-Israeli airstrikes. He was 86.

 

