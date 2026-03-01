Iran-Israel war: Flyers stranded at Mumbai, Bengaluru airports; share ordeal

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran have triggered travel chaos, leaving several passengers stranded at airports across India after multiple international flights were cancelled.

The tensions heightened after military strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran, prompting temporary airspace closures over Iran, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, Jordan, Syria, and other parts of the Gulf region.

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, several international flights were either cancelled or delayed, leaving passengers looking for alternatives.

“The flight has been cancelled, and they have no information on when operations will resume. They are not giving us rebooking options. We either wait, but we do not know for how long, or we book new tickets at our own expense. I have three tickets to rebook. It is not easy,” a passenger said.